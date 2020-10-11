ENDSARS: Protester shot dead in Ogbomoso buried

JIMOH Isiaq, a young Nigerian in Ogbomoso, Oyo State allegedly shot dead by men of the Nigerian Police Force during an End Sars protest has been buried.

Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Governor who confirmed Isiaq’s death in a series of tweets, also said seven others sustained injuries during the protest and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Human rights organisation, Amnesty International also confirmed Isiaq’s death and said he was shot by the police.

Isiaq was allegedly hit by a Police bullet when they fired live bullets to dispersed young Nigerians calling for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigerian Police Force accused of perpetrating heinous human rights abuses.

The Oyo State governor said, “I have received with deep sadness the news of the passing of one of our children, Jimoh Isiaka, who was shot during the #ENDSARS protest in Ogbomoso. He later died at Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, earlier today.

“Also, at this same protest, Abdulrasaq Olawale, Oluwadamilare Gbolahunmi, and five other persons sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

“This situation is highly regrettable. I have contacted the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, and other relevant agencies, and investigations into what led to the unfortunate incident are still ongoing.”

Nigerians early this week began street protest demanding the disbandment of the SARS over allegations of arbitrary arrest, extortion, torture, and murder against the SARS operatives.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on the 4th of October following reports that some SARS operatives allegedly shot dead a young man in Ughelli area of Delta State announced a ban on the unit carrying out stop-and-search, among other measures after a nationwide outcry.

President Muhammadu Buhari also on the 9th of October in a series of tweets shared on his official Twitter handle after continuous call for the disbandment of the unit said his government was determined to reform the Police.

He said, “Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt. I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people.”

“The IG already has my firm instructions to conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians regarding these excesses, and ensure erring personnel are brought to justice. I appeal for patience and calm, even as Nigerians freely exercise their right to peacefully make their views known.”

Meanwhile, many Nigerians have criticised the government for failing to tackle the excess of the unit and also accuse the government of being insincere over its demand to reform the squad.