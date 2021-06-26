fbpx

#EndSARS: Lagos judicial panel awards N83m to late Kolade Johnson’s family, others1mins read

Featured News
By Vincent Ufuoma
We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.
Support the ICIR

THE Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry investigating abuses by members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force has awarded a total sum of N83 million to 14 victims of police brutality.

Out of the amount, N10 million was awarded to the family of late Kolade Johnson.

Johnson was shot during a raid by police officers in the Onipetesi area of Lagos while watching a football match at a viewing centre on March 31, 2019.

The incident had sparked outrage on social media, after which the police authorities identified Ogunyemi Olalekan, a police inspector, and Godwin Orji, a sergeant, as the officers involved in the shooting.

Following an orderly trial, Olalekan was dismissed from the force after he was found guilty, while Orji was acquitted.

Chairperson of the judicial panel Doris Okuwobi announced the compensation at a sitting on Friday.

The money awarded to Johnson was received by his mother.

In May, this year, the panel had awarded a total sum of ₦13.5 million to three victims of police brutality in Lagos State.

Vincent Ufuoma

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

Comments
More Stories

Lagos #ENDSARS panel awards ₦13.5m to victims of Police…

Vincent Ufuoma

#MySARSSTORY: Caught in open fire

Editorial

SARS Brutality: Detained in hell

Editorial
1 of 36

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More