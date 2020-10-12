EndSARS: Northern Youth Assembly kicks against move, tells IGP to reform outfit

By Haruna MOHAMMED

THE Northern Youth Assembly has kicked against the calls by protesters across the country and other parts of the world asking the Federal Government to scrap the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), over alleged brutality and extra-judicial killings in Nigeria,

This is coming against announcement on Sunday by Adamu Mohammed, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) that the SARS unit has been disbanded as a response to an avalanche of protests against the unit by Nigerian youths.

Ukkasha Rahama, National Speaker of the Assembly speaking at a press conference in Bauchi said the calls from some sections of the country to scrap the police squad were unhealthy.

“The decision of the Force to establish Special Anti-Robbery Squad was done in good faith to check the illegal activities of kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery cases in the society,” Rahama said.

“We in our organization strongly kicked against any humiliation, harassment, or intimidation by any security personnel, instead to follow the laid down rules of apprehending and prosecuting any suspect as practice in some developed countries.”

He argued that scrapping that unit of the police may exacerbate the security in Nigeria, saying the move is likely to provide the chance for criminals to return to the streets.

Rahama further stated that while the Youth Assembly was in support of prosecuting police officers found wanting in the cause of discharging their duties, he warned that calls for the scrapping of the FSARS and other squads on the basis of human rights violation were not good for the ailing security situation in Nigeria.

“Therefore, we are calling on the IGP, instead of doing away with the operation of FSARS, let us support the reformation of the unit to provide better services to Nigerians at the time when cases of social vices and criminality are in the increase,” he said.

“But we support the total reformation of SARS in the country.”