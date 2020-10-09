Ondo electction: IGP orders movement restriction, assures voters of peaceful environment

MOHAMMED Adamu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has ordered a restriction of vehicular movement in Ondo State ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The restriction is to take effect from 11:50 pm on Friday to 6 pm on Saturday, October 10, a statement issued by the Police on the its verified social media handle, said.

Adamu stated that the order would ensure proper coordination of public order and safety during the election.

The Police Chief added that it would prevent illegal arms circulation and movement of political thugs before and during the hours of the election.

“The vehicular restriction order, among other things, is aimed at preventing political actors and trouble-makers from freely engaging in unpatriotic acts – circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs, movement of political thugs from contiguous States to Ondo State and disruption of the electoral processes, etc – which are inimical to the dictates of the electoral laws,” the statement reads.

He warned those who might want to engage in snatching of ballot boxes, vote-buying among other forms of illegal activities capable of compromising the integrity of the electoral process to desist from such acts.

Adamu urged residents to move freely to exercise their voting rights, assuring that adequate security has been put in place to secure the public space for the poll.

Citizens who flout the directive, he added should be ready to face consequences of their actions.

“The order is part of necessary sacrifices we all have to endure to nurture and sustain democracy in the country,” he said.

Security officials from the Police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Naval officers, officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) including the marine police have been deployed to the state to ensure the protection of lives and properties, particularly the riverine areas considered as flashpoints of the election.

Rotimi Akeredolu, the incumbent governor is the candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eyitayo Jegede is Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer for the election while Agboola Ajayi, the current deputy governor is the ZLP governorship candidate for the Saturday’s poll.