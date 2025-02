“Last year, we received more than 1,250 entries from journalists in dozens of countries. Winners came from outlets big and small, and together, their work has represented the leading edge of climate reporting,” said the organisers.

Entry submissions will cover 14 categories of climate stories including solutions, justice, and health.

The organisers plan to honour multiple winners in each category, reflecting a range of styles, story lengths, outlet sizes, and geographic regions, to showcase the many ways journalists across the world explored similar subjects.

Work published or broadcast anytime in 2024 is eligible. The application is free.

Entries will be accepted through Monday, March 31.

Interested applicants can apply here.