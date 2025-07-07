Enugu Air: Do not let it go the way of Nigerian Airways, Keyamo tells Mbah

THE Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has appealed to Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State not to allow the newly launched airline to go the way of Nigerian Airways, which liquidated years ago.

Keyamo also urged the Enugu State Government to ensure Enugu Air is run professionally and shielded from political interference and bureaucratic inefficiency.

The minister spoke during the inauguration of Enugu Air in the state capital on Monday, July 7.

“What is left to advise is, do not let Enugu Air go the way of Nigerian Airways. Run it professionally and do not let bureaucracy kill Enugu Air. Be prompt in your departure and arrival.”

Keyamo commended Mbah’s leadership style and development strides.

“I want to mirror what the president said the other day while he was in Enugu to commission projects. Dr. Peter Mbah, you’re in PDP, but we’re scared of you. The way you’re going, we don’t know what will happen, and we don’t know how to drop a scheme to defeat you, but we will be planning,” Keyamo added.

According to Keyamo, beyond party lines, the Enugu governor had a progressive spirit and had done well for Enugu State, making him one of the best-performing governors.

Speaking at the event, the Enugu State Governor, Mbah, said that since he came to office, the airline is among the key objectives he outlined in his pledge to make Enugu the premier destination for investment.

“Today, we have our airline, and with it, we’re opening doors to a sector that once felt out of reach. Enugu Air has given more wings to our dreams, and today we take that first flight together,” Mbah stated.

He described the project as a giant leap for Enugu State, a gold standard for government and private partnership.

While welcoming guests to the occasion, the transport commissioner of Enugu State, Obi Ozor, said, “In the first two weeks of my joining Mbah’s administration, the governor asked him, ‘Is there anything wrong or difficult in becoming like Dubai or Singapore in terms of transportation and logistics?'” I remember saying no, sir,” he stated.

“This is one of the days when we say Enugu’s mission is to transform Africa. Enugu does not need to wait for the future. The future is here with us,” he stated.

He thanked the governor for dreaming boldly and for getting vision into action.

In an advertorial on Sunday, the Enugu state government said the airline will begin its maiden domestic flight operations.

In the advertorial, signed by Ozor, the government expressed delight at announcing the launch of the state-owned commercial airline.

According to the statement, the airline is part of the integrated blueprint of the administration of Mbah-led Enugu state for a modern, multifaceted transport ecosystem to make Enugu a major aviation hub.

The airline will begin operations with a fleet of three Embraer jets from the E170 and E190 series, selected for their operational efficiency, passenger comfort, and suitability for regional routes.

Its inaugural routes will form a strategic triangular network connecting Enugu, Abuja, and Lagos. Plans are also underway to expand services to Port Harcourt, Owerri, Benin, Kano, and other major cities across Nigeria and beyond.