Environmental Photographer of the Year contest calls for entries

PHOTOGRAPHERS and photojournalists around the globe who have captured photos of the environment are invited to submit their materials.

The annual Environmental Photographer of the Year contest will recognise work that showcases the environment and the way humans interact with the natural habitat.

Rate Briefly Expand Send How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied [_post_title] Previous Next Previous Next Your email Previous Next Δ

Entries should help judges think about humanity’s impact and the need for sustainability.

The competition is free for all ages. Categories include environmental photographer of the year, vision of the future, recovering nature, keeping 1.5 alive, adapting for tomorrow and young environmental photographer of the year.

Winners will be awarded cash prizes or gifts, which include Nikon photography equipment.

The deadline is August 30, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.