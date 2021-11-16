32.1 C
Abuja

ERC offers journalism training grants

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
www.investigative.earth The Environmental Reporting Collective
www.investigative.earth The Environmental Reporting Collective

Related

1min read

THE Environmental Reporting Collective (ERC) is inviting applications for grants for journalists and newsrooms to organise self-tailored training programs.

News organisations around the world can apply for US$2,500 journalism training grants.

ERC says grantees would have the support of its team in securing speakers, experts, resources and other technical requirements.

Applicants would be required to submit a training proposal, maximum of 300 words, including an itemised budget.

The organiser is offering three grants with a total of US$2,500 each.

Grantees are expected to deliver their training programs within a two to four-week period in December.

News organisations, training providers, and journalism-related organisations from all over the world are welcome to apply.

- Advertisement -

The training programme targets journalists as participants and is open for other ERC partner newsrooms and journalists.

According to ERC, “The programme should be conducted online or hybrid; mix of both online and face-to-face.”

The deadline for the application is November 20, 2021 and interested applicants can apply here.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Media Opportunities

ERC offers journalism training grants

THE Environmental Reporting Collective (ERC) is inviting applications for grants for journalists and newsrooms...
News

Those killed at Lekki Toll Gate deserve justice – Falz

POPULAR Nigerian musician Folarin Falana also known as Falz has said victims of the...
National News

Lagos #EndSARS report accuses LCC of massive cover-up

THE report of the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of Special...
Education

Emefiele berates FX requests for secondary students studying abroad

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor Godwin Emefiele has berated Nigerian parents seeking foreign...
News

Dataphyte releases Nigeria post-oil economy advisory note

A MEDIA research and data analytics organisation Dataphyte has released its maiden Nigeria post-oil...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleThose killed at Lekki Toll Gate deserve justice – Falz

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.