ERC offers journalism training grants

THE Environmental Reporting Collective (ERC) is inviting applications for grants for journalists and newsrooms to organise self-tailored training programs.

News organisations around the world can apply for US$2,500 journalism training grants.

ERC says grantees would have the support of its team in securing speakers, experts, resources and other technical requirements.

Applicants would be required to submit a training proposal, maximum of 300 words, including an itemised budget.

The organiser is offering three grants with a total of US$2,500 each.

Grantees are expected to deliver their training programs within a two to four-week period in December.

News organisations, training providers, and journalism-related organisations from all over the world are welcome to apply.

The training programme targets journalists as participants and is open for other ERC partner newsrooms and journalists.

According to ERC, “The programme should be conducted online or hybrid; mix of both online and face-to-face.”

The deadline for the application is November 20, 2021 and interested applicants can apply here.