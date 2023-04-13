30.1 C
Ex Lagos deputy governor to renounce citizenship over Tinubu’s election

Vincent Ufuoma
Former Lagos State deputy governor, Sinatu Ojikutu/PC: theCable

FORMER Lagos State deputy governor, Sinatu Ojikutu, has announced that she is in the process of renouncing her Nigerian citizenship and relocating from the country following Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

She stated while address a press conference at home in Lagos on Wednesday, April 12.

The former deputy governor, who served from 1992 to 1993, had previously expressed her opposition to Tinubu’s presidency before the election.

Ojikutu claimed that she has been subjected to constant humiliation since his victory.

She stated that she would not hold a Nigerian passport with Tinubu as President and wants to find a new home where she can live peacefully.

Already, according to her, she has contacted lawyers to help her identify a country where she can obtain citizenship.

Ojikutu she does not intend to travel to the United States or the United Kingdom, but instead prefers a simpler country to live in.

“I will not hold a Nigerian passport with Bola Tinubu as President,” she said.

“I am praying to God to give me the nation I can go to. I am not going to America or the United Kingdom.

“I want a simple place where I (can) stay and live for the rest of my life.”

She reiterated that she has been ostracized and humiliated since Tinubu’s victory, particularly in places where she should be honoured.

Despite receiving calls from people who tried to assure her that Tinubu would not do anything to her, she feels that her safety is at risk.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

