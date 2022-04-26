- Advertisement -
33.1 C
Abuja

Exchange rate problems, import dependency thriving as Nigeria pays less attention to industrialisation

News
Harrison Edeh
Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed
Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
2mins read

NIGERIA’s exchange rate problem would most likely persist as the country pays less attention to industrialisation despite being largely an import dependent nation, the ICIR findings have shown.

Last week, the World Bank cautioned Nigeria against its N4 trillion payment on subsidy, in addition to the complications arising from its multiple exchange rate regime.

Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has since responded to the global lending body, saying the Federal Government adopted a management forex float to handle its exchange rate problems.

Emefiele said, “Both the IMF and World Bank are our prime development banks, and we have received support from them at different times in resolving some of our economic challenges, particularly bordering on finance.

“Nigeria’s situation is very peculiar and that is why we have continued to engage the IMF and World Bank to show understanding of our local problems. And they are, indeed, showing understanding.

“Yes, they want us to freely float the exchange rate and you do know that this will have some impact on the exchange rate itself in the sense that when you allow that to happen, you will have some uncontrollable spiral in the country’s exchange rate.”

He explained that what the CBN was doing was managing demand by curbing excessive imports such as petroleum products and commodities.

- Advertisement -

THE ICIR findings have shown that apart from subsidies and poor management of foreign exchange, Nigeria has paid less attention to industrialisation that can enable a productive economy.

The development has led to a surge on importation bill and more demand of foreign exchange, as the country remains largely import dependent.

Consequently, Nigeria’s import surged by 54 per cent year-on-year to N6.85 trillion in the first quarter of 2021, from N4.44 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020, as contained in the foreign trade report recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The recent import data also represents a 15.6 per cent increase, compared to N5.93trn recorded in the previous quarter.

Industry analysts say Nigeria must go beyond addressing the foreign exchange challenge and fix the productive and industrial aspects of the economy.

“All these years, we have been addressing mostly financial issues such as the exchange and interest rates, whereas these are just indicators,” said a financial expert, management consultant and former Presidential Adviser, Biodun Adedipe.

According to Adedipe, every economy sits on a tripod, which comprises production, consumption and trade.

- Advertisement -

“When your economy begins to tilt more towards consumption than what you produce, then there’s a disconnect. It reflects in your trade and it will be more controlled by external vulnerabilities.

“This shows and exposes lots of imbalances in trade, payments and exchange value of your currency. It is because of these imbalances that we are having all these crisis in FX.

“We need to fix our industrial sector to lessen our import bill and put less pressure on our foreign reserve,” he stressed.

On how the economy can bounce back, Adedipe said the government must, as a matter of urgency, incentivise key sectors that must drive wealth and job creation.

“We must be selective and deliberate about the sectors we want to incentivise and how we are going to maximize them for wealth creation,” he added.

Also, an economist and former presidential aspirant on the platform of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, Tope Fasua, said at the point Nigeria is now, it must launch a massive attack on the economy.

Fasua said, “We must move beyond oil as the major contributor to our economy. Other sectors must also contribute appreciably to the coffers.”

- Advertisement -

A recent World Bank report had stated that Nigeria could enable millions of citizens to escape poverty over the next decade through enacting bold reforms designed to boost economic productivity.

The report warned that without robust productivity growth, living standards would continue to deteriorate and the number of people living in poverty would continue to rise, increasing by more than 30 million by 2030.

“Nigeria’s population is expected to grow by as much as 35 million in the next decade, and unless the pace of growth and job creation accelerates, the country will account for a quarter of all people living in extreme poverty worldwide,” said Marco Hernandez, World Bank Lead Economist for Nigeria and co-author of the report,“ adding that creating new opportunities for the rapidly increasing labour force would require a new economic model based on productivity growth.

 

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

2023: Ben Ayade joins presidential race

CROSS River State governor Ben Ayade has declared his intention to run for president...
Conflict and Security

Bauchi chopper incident: AIB report reveals how police chopper crashed

THE Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has revealed how a helicopter operated by the Nigerian...
Business and Economy

Six banks rake in N69bn from account maintenance in 2021

SIX banks gained a total of N69.35 billion in 2021 as income from maintenance...
News

MAN tells FG: Keeping land borders shut too long unnecessary with advent of AfCFTA

THE Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 told the federal...
Elections

2023: Yahaya Bello pays N100m APC nomination fee, picks forms Wednesday

GOVERNOR Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Tuesday paid the sum of N100 million...
Advertisement

Most Read

INSIDE STORY: How NFF sold ‘N120m worth ticketing’ right at N5m for Nigeria–Ghana return...

Living with ghosts (I) : Life after encounter with police brutality in Bayelsa state

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

The ICIR offers health reporting fellowship

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Electricity consumers should not purchase, repair transformers, others – FCCPC

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of pupil during Dubai games

2023: Adama, CEO accused of multi-million naira investment fraud, allegedly eyes National Assembly

Orlando Julius, Nigeria’s Afrobeat pioneer, lived for his art

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: Ben Ayade joins presidential race

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.