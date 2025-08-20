Eyebrows as Nigeria’s booth stands empty at TICAD9 summit

NIGRIA’s absence at its own booth during the ongoing Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Japan, has raised questions after a viral video showed the country’s stand empty despite the presence of President Bola Tinubu and top government officials at the summit.

TICAD, launched in 1993 by the Japanese government in partnership with the United Nations, the African Union, and the World Bank, is one of the most important global platforms for discussing Africa’s development.

The summit brings together African leaders, Japanese officials, business executives, and international organisations to explore cooperation on trade, investment, technology, and sustainable growth.

The 9th edition of the conference is currently being held in Yokohama City.

According to the thematic guidebook for the event seen by The ICIR, the exhibition segment of the conference, which includes country booths, panel displays, and networking sessions, officially kicked off today on August 20 and is scheduled to run until August 22.

This means that all participating countries, including Nigeria, were expected to have their stands open from the first day of the conference.

The country joined the conference to woo investors and deepen trade relations with Japan. The Nigerian booth, like those of other African countries, was expected to showcase its economic potential, highlighting opportunities in agriculture, mining, energy, and digital innovation.

Ahead of the summit, President Bola Tinubu expressed optimism about Nigeria’s participation, noting that the gathering was about strengthening Africa–Japan ties, attracting sustainable investments, and unlocking innovation to benefit the people.

“Nigeria is at the table, not as a bystander, but as a leader shaping solutions for Africa’s future,” he wrote shortly after arriving in Tokyo for the 9th TICAD Summit.

On the opening day, the president emphasised that Nigeria was attending with “clarity of purpose.”

He explained that the country’s participation was aimed at unlocking over $1 billion in trade and investment, driving green innovation, boosting industrial growth, and creating opportunities for young people.

According to him, the summit was not just another diplomatic event but a launchpad for lasting development and global partnerships.

Empty booth raises questions

However, a Nigerian participant in Japan, Idris Ayodeji Bello, shared a video showing the Nigerian booth completely deserted while countries like Senegal, Togo, and Cameroon were actively engaging visitors.

In his post, Bello lamented: “I hate to show negative things about Nigeria, but it is sad that Nigeria is the only unmanned booth at TICAD9 in Japan.

“Upon all the folks who probably got estacode for coming to Japan Only God knows how many Japanese folks have asked me about the unmanned booth seeing my dressing. So ashamed, I have now designated myself as Honorary Consul and taken over the booth to engage visitors.”

The video quickly went viral, sparking heavy criticism of the Nigerian delegation. Another Nigerian, Abiodun, wrote: “Nigeria sent delegates to TICAD9 in Japan. The President and the Foreign Affairs Minister are even present but there was no embassy officials nor delegates from Nigeria at the Nigerian booth. International disgrace.”

A member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Aina Dipo, argued that the government ought to be embarrassed and that the failure reflected poorly on ministries responsible for trade, industry, and foreign affairs.

He posted, “There are times you just don’t defend whatever pops up as a party member, and this is one of them. The present administration ought to be deeply embarrassed. From the minister of Foreign Affairs to that of Trade and Industry, and even the ministry of Mines and Steel, the level of neglect displayed is disgraceful.

“If the booth is opening on Monday morning, as long as our flag is present and the TICAD9 event is ongoing, there is no justification for leaving our space empty while other countries are actively showcasing and marketing themselves.

“This is an unnecessary stain on our image and reputation. Proper planning and a proactive approach would have prevented such a setback. Once again, those responsible should hang their heads in shame. Nigeria deserves better preparation and serious representation.”

Ministry reacts

The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed the criticisms, insisting the booth had not yet been launched, a claim that contradicts the official program of the summit.

“Contrary to a tweet made by a participant at TICAD, the Nigerian Booth at #TICAD9 has not yet been opened. The booth will be officially inaugurated on Thursday, August 21, 2025, after which it will become fully operational and serve the delegates of TICAD,” the ministry said.

Spokesperson of Foreign Affairs Ministry, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, told The ICIR that Nigeria’s booth had not yet opened because it was awaiting official inauguration.

On concerns that other countries had already unveiled theirs despite the programme agenda showing the exhibition had started, Ebienfa said: “Different countries select different dates to inaugurate their booth. You will invite your friends, and there will be a designated government official to declare the booth open. That ceremony is for tomorrow.”

“Somebody just went and said the Nigeria booth is not yet occupied. That’s misleading information. Other countries have their own dates of inauguration.”

Ebienfa also denied that delegates were hastily sent to the booth after the video surfaced, saying: “Go and fact-check what happened during the Dubai Expo. Different countries select different dates when they will inaugurate their booth.”