FACT CHECK: Did Tinubu appoint Hamza Al-Mustapha as Director General DSS?

Theophilus ADEDOKUN
Hamza Al-Mustapha standing in front of Sani Abacha Portrait

A claim that President Bola Tinubu has appointed Hamza Al-Mustapha as the Director General of the Department of State Security Service has surfaced online.

The claim circulating across social media platforms like Facebook, and TikTok surfaced on Monday, June 23.

A Facebook user, @Atiku Dakar, claimed that President Bola Tinubu has  appointed Hamza Al-Mustapha as the Director General of the Department of State Security Services.

Screenshot of the claim that President Bola Tinubu has appointed Hamza Al-Mustapha as the Director General of the Department of State Security Services. Source: Facebook

He said the claim archived here.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Appoint (sic) Major Dr. Hamza Al’mustapha As Director General DSS,”

“The Jagaban (sic) is ready to take Nigerian to promise land. On your mandate, we shall stand,” the claim reads.

A similar post shared by a TikTok user, @Garkuwan Matasa went ahead to congratulate Hamza Al-Mustapha on his appointment.

The Facebook and TikTok posts were shared on Friday, June 23 and June 21, respectively.

Screenshot of comments from TikTok users on the claimed appointment of Hamza Al-Mustapha
Screenshot of comments from TikTok users on the claimed appointment of Hamza Al-Mustapha

Both posts have since generated several reactions on Facebook and TikTok, with many Nigerians congratulating Al-Mustapha.

Commenting on the claim, a Facebook user, @Idris Yusuf Shepe said that Al Mustapha’s appointment will force many to migrate.

“This wonderful (sic) many will leave the country congratulations namiji Tinubu God bless you well deserved appointment.”

“Appointment deserved. Congratulations boss,” another user of TikTok mentioned.

The claim had since gathered 26 Likes and 9 comments; on Facebook while it had generated more than 13,700 likes; over 1,100 comments; and 3,100 shares on TikTok.

Screenshot of Facebook Comments with a graphics created to congratulate Hamza Al-Mustapha

The Claim

President Bola Tinubu appointed Hamza Al-Mustapha as the Director General of the Department of State Security.

The Findings:

The ICIR earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu sacked all service chiefs.

The Service chiefs are the Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao; the Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor; the Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Zubairu Gambo and the Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya.

Others are the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and the Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ibrahim Ali.

However, the President immediately appointed replacements for the sacked officers, according to a statement the Director of Information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, issued on Monday, June 19.

The statement did not include that the Director General of the State Security Service, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, among the sacked officers.

    A rigorous search through the website of the State Service revealed that Yusuf Bichi remains the Director General of the agency.

    Screenshot of the incumbent and past Director General of the Department of State Services. Source:DSS website/ Monday, July 2023

    Also, all attempts made to reach the Spokesperson of the Department of State Services, DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya proved abortive.

    Further independent findings by The ICIR revealed that no credible media outfit published the claim at the time of filing this report.

    The Verdict

    The claim that President Bola Tinubu appointed Hamza Al-Mustapha as the Director General of State Security Service is FALSE.

    Stories with punches holding the powerful accountable. His determination to speak out against corruption and influence the conversation in Nigeria, the surrounding region and the continent inspires him.

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

