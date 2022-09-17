Fact Check: Video shot 26 years before Queen Elizabeth II’s birth circulates online with FALSE claim

A video purportedly showing the moment Queen Elizabeth II was throwing food at African children has surfaced online.

A Twitter user with the handle @Frankie_dux posted the video on the September 9, 2022, with the caption, “This is the Queen herself throwing food to African kids like chicken and then you all have the audacity to post and type Rest in….”

The video has since garnered 331,000 views, 1,882 retweets, 401 quote tweets, and 5,473 likes as of the time it was retrieved from Twitter.

Another Twitter user @Nderitu_SM posted the same video with the caption, “This is who she was…nothing to respect here!!!”

The video has garnered 1,066 views, eight retweets, and 25 likes as of when it was retrieved from the microblogging platform.

Queen Elizabeth II, a highly revered British monarch, was announced to have died at her private castle in Balmoral on September 8, 2022.

That was two days after Liz Truss became the 15th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The 96-year-old Queen was regarded as the longest-serving monarch in Britain after reigning for 70 years.

The Queen’s death has since sparked mixed reactions, with some blaming her for the British colonial rule over some African countries.

THE CLAIM:

The video shows Queen Elizabeth II throwing food at African children.

THE FINDINGS:

Findings by The FactCheckHub showed that the claim is FALSE.

The findings revealed that the video is a scene from a film shot by Gabriel Veyre in the French colony of Annam, French Indochina (now Vietnam), between April 28, 1899 – March 2, 1900.

Gabriel Veyre is a French filmmaker who travelled across the French colonies in Vietnam and shot motion pictures for the French government.

He produced 39 films, which were commissioned by the French government and shown at the 1900 Paris Exposition.

This particular scene in question depicts two women throwing coins at Annamese children, according to a French website called Catalogue Lumière.

One of the women in the video, identified as Madame Paul Doumer, was the wife of Joseph Athanase Paul Doumer, the Governor-General of French Indochina from 1897 to 1902.

The other young lady on the right was her daughter.

The coloured version of the video was uploaded here by History Upscaled with the caption, “1899- Indochina, Vietnam – Women throwing coins for children to pick.”

Another clearer version of the video was uploaded here by Early Cinema with the caption “Vietnamese Children (1900)- by Gabriel Veyre.”

Here is another uploaded version of the video with a male voice-over explaining the scene.

The caption to the video reads, “A French woman throws food at the children of Indochina. The Lumiere brothers recorded this to show.”

Queen Elizabeth II was born Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary on April 21, 1926, in London. So she couldn’t have been the one in the video filmed before 1901, as claimed.

THE VERDICT:

The claim that the video shows the moment Queen Elizabeth II was throwing food at African kids is FALSE. Findings by The FactCheckHub showed that the scene was shot 26 years even before Queen Elizabeth II was born.