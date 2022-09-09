22.6 C
Reactions trail posts by Nigerian professor wishing Queen Elizabeth ‘excruciating’ death

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
CARNEGIE Mellon University has condemned social media posts by one of its professors Uju Anya, who wished the Queen an “excruciating” death when the news broke that her health had deteriorated, a few hours before her demise on Thursday. 

Anya, a Nigerian, tweeted: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” before the post was removed by Twitter for violating its policy.

“We do not condone the offensive and objectionable messages posted by Uju Anya today on her personal social media account,” Carnegie University tweeted.

“Free expression is core to the mission of higher education, however, the views she shared absolutely do not represent the values of the institution, nor the standards of discourse we seek to foster.”

Anya has since faced a serious Twitter backlash for the seeming insensitivity – even from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, but the professor responded with an unremorseful tweet.

“If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star,” she said.

Anya made reference to the British government’s role in the Biafra War, during which thousands of the Igbo in South-East Nigeria, who wanted their own independent country, perished. Britain supported the the Nigerian government in the brutal civil war.

Her second tweet has gained over 14,000 comments, 18,000 retweets and 67,000 likes, despite the criticisms she has faced.

Anya also responded to Bezos, tweeting at him directly: “Otoro gba gbue gi” – which roughly translates to an Igbo insult wishing someone death – “May everyone you and your merciless greed have harmed in this world remember you as fondly as I remember my colonizers.”

One user, @NikkiPakcoach tweeted: “I am sorry for what happened to your family but surely that’s like blaming the Queen for the Ukrainian/Russian war. The British provided arms – they didn’t march into Biafra. The fighting was happening regardless whether the British were there or not.”

Another, @BrainStark3ER, tweeted: “She didn’t supervise a government, she was our Head of State. It’s a ceremonial position really, they don’t have any political sway. If you think our monarchs are riding into battle, and colonising nations – well, I think your history might be a little hazy.”

Anya, who describes herself on Twitter as an “antiracist” and “feminist,” was born in Nigeria to a Nigerian father and mother from Trinidad and Tobago. Both countries were colonised by the British.

During her historic 70-year rule, Queen Elizabeth II presided over the country at a time of severe colonial turbulence and violence. Nigeria became independent in 1960, with Trinidad and Tobago following suit two years later.

Carnegie University has not responded to calls for disciplinary action against Anya.

Some individuals and groups have demanded her dismissal, or suspension.

But a United States group, Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) has asked the university to uphold its “free expression promises” by not yielding to pressure to punish the professor.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

