Again, Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel fails to perform at show, arrested in Tanzania

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Nigerian Singer Kizz Daniel Source: The Witness Newspaper
NIGERIAN singer and composer of the viral ‘buga’ song Oluwatobiloba Daniel, aka Kizz Daniel, was arrested by police in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Monday.

It was gathered that the musician was arrested after he failed to show up for performance on Sunday, July 7 at the Summer Amplified concert at Warehouse Arena, as part of his Afro Classic World Tour, causing disappointed fans to act in an unruly manner.

In a first video, men of the Oysterbay Police Station were seen picking up the singer, alongside two other people in his management team at the Johari Rotana Hotel in the City Center and leading them to a waiting van.

A second video, later showed the singer dressed in a black hood top and his team, arriving at the Oysterbay Police Station.

Some background voices in the video were heard saying to the singer: “I warned you, you have caused a very big damage” and the other voice instructed the singer to apologise.

However, this is not the first time the singer will fail to perform at a ticketed show. Exactly a month ago, he was humiliated on stage while performing at a concert in the United States.

In a video which surfaced online, fans were seen shouting and demanding for a refund of their money after the singer arrived some hours late for a concert.

In August 2019, the Afropop singer was called out for failing to turn up and perform at a concert in Montreal, Canada.

Kizz Daniel later clarified that the show organisers reneged on making full payment before his performance even though he was already on ground and efforts to reach an understanding did not yield positive result, leading to a cancellation of the show.

Meanwhile, the musician was eventually released later on Monday.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), which confirmed his release on its Twitter handle on Monday, said: “His (Kizz Daniel) legal team will however report back to the police tomorrow (Tuesday) while he will subsequently return to Nigeria.”

