Buhari congratulates eight Nigerian US midterm election winners

News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Eight Nigerian win U.S. mis-term lections IISource:Twitter@nidcom_gov
NIGERIA’S President Muhammadu Buhari has extended congratulations to eight Nigerian-Americans on their victory in the United States midterm elections.

In Georgia State, Segun Adeyina, Gabe Okoye, Solomon Adesanya, Tish Naghise, and Phil Olaleye won their legislative seats as State Representatives in their Districts.

Similarly, Carol Kazeem won the Pennsylvania State Representative seat in District 159, Esther Agbaje was re-elected as Minnesota State Representative in District 59B, while Dr Oye Owolewa was re-elected to the US House of Representatives (Shadow Representative) in Washington D.C.

Restating his unflinching support for every Nigerian excelling at home and abroad, Buhari said that compatriots who succeed in good causes are assets to the nation and the continent as their contributions will always be remembered and celebrated.

In like manner, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa applauded the victory achieved by the eight Nigerians and wished them more wisdom and knowledge in the discharge of their duties.

The NiDCOM boss also congratulated the Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC), a Diaspora professional organisation in the US that collectively mobilises support for Nigerian-Americans involved in Politics and Public Service in the US.

“Congratulations to you all and keep making Nigerians proud. We love you and will keep celebrating you,” she said.

The United States held its midterm elections, regarded as a referendum on the sitting President’s and/or incumbent party’s performance, on 8 November.

Although it is still unclear which party will control the House and Senate, President Joe Biden has expressed optimism, relishing Democrats’ unexpected show of strength in the midterm races that have been decided so far.

It may take days or weeks before the balance of power is determined.

