Queen Elizabeth dedicated her life to making the world a better place — Buhari

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Photo collage of Buhari with the late Queen Elizabeth II
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has described late Queen Elizabeth ll of the United Kingdom (UK) as a leader who dedicated her life to the betterment of her nation and the entire world.

Buhari said this while commiserating with the Royal Family and Great Britain over the passing of the monarch.

Buhari paid tributes to the late Queen in a statement released late Thursday by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu.

The statement was titled ‘President Buhari mourns the demise of the Queen of England’.

Queen Elizabeth II of England died at the age of 96 on Thursday at the Balmoral Castle.

According to an official release by the Royal Family, the queen died peacefully.

In his condolence message, Buhari said “My family and I, and the more than 200 million Nigerians have learned with immense sadness of the passing of the Queen and the end of her unique and wonderful 70 years reign. Her late Majesty was the only British Sovereign known to 90 per cent of our population.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the entire Commonwealth as we join the entire world in mourning her loss.

“The story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth ll, a towering global personality and an outstanding leader. She dedicated her life to making her nation, the Commonwealth and the entire world a better place.”

Buhari also welcomed King Charles III to the throne, and prayed his reign “will witness the continuing robust and sisterly relations between our two nations”.

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

