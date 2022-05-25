FAKE NEWS: FAAN debunks reports of Lagos plane crash

— 1 min read

THE Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has debunked reports that a plane crash-landed in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

In a statement posted on its social media handles on Wednesday, FAAN said the aeroplane in the viral video did not crash but was being conveyed to a different destination.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria would like to inform the general public to disregard the news making the rounds on social media about an alleged crash at Ikeja Airport.

“The aircraft was sold by the owner to a buyer, who was taking it to its final destination,” it read.

The National Emergency Management Agency in Lagos, also dismissed the rumours saying that outgoing and incoming flights into the state had been tracked by critical stakeholders in the sector, and no plane was missing so far.

It had been reported that a plane crashed in the Ikeja area of Lagos, on Tuesday.

A video of a plane being towed along a busy highway in Lagos had been circulated on social media, sparking up the rumours.

It resulted in heavy traffic along the route and road users were thrown into confusion, with many assuming that the plane had crash-landed.