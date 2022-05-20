30.6 C
Abuja

FAAN identifies corpse on MMIA runway, starts investigation

Joseph OLAOLUWA
Abuja airport runway Photo Credit: Sun Newspaper
1min read

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has identified the mangled body seen yesterday on the runway of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, runway as that of a cleaner.

According to a statement signed by the FAAN Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze, on Friday, May 20, 2022, the cleaner was cleared to sweep Runway 18R/36L.

He was, however, later found dead on the runway.

The runway was consequently temporarily shut down, while a team of FAAN officials and the Nigeria Police Force evacuated the corpse from the runway.

During the shutdown, international flights were prevented from landing and taking off from the airport’s international terminal.

The statement, acknowledging that the body was found on May 19, 2022, read, “A motorized cleaner that was cleared to carry out a derruberization and sweeping of the runway discovered the remains at about 0106hours, and escalated the situation to relevant departments.

“As a result, between 0110 and 0343 hours, the runway was temporarily closed to allow for immediate evacuation of the remains. Flight operations resumed at 0343 hours.”

The statement explained that investigations were ongoing and a report would be issued accordingly.

