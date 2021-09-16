23.4 C
Abuja

Fani-Kayode joins APC, a party he once referred to as Almajiri Peoples Congress

News
Vincent Ufuoma
President Muhammadu Buhari and Femi Fani-Kayode

Related

1min read

FORMER Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) after months of denial in the media.

He was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday by the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of APC and Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The former minister said he would be assisting in building unity in the country.

He said whatever opinion anyone might have about his credibility, as a result of his constant change of parties, was up to them.

He also claimed to be instrumental in the defection of some People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors and hinted that more opposition governors, including Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and  Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed were being wooed to join the ruling party.

In 2019, while reacting to a rumour that he had defected to the APC, he said that he would rather die than join what he referred to as ‘the Almajiri Peoples Congress (APC).’

He said it was insulting to say that he had joined a ‘filthy, rat-infested sinking ship like the Almajiri Peoples Party (APC).’

- Advertisement -

“Those that are peddling this fake news should bury their heads in shame.

“I would rather die than join a filthy, rat-infested sinking ship like the Almajiri Peoples Party (APC),” he said.

He was also a fierce critic of Buhari’s administration and policies.

In December 2015, he said that the current administration was spending money like a drunken sailor and “they are borrowing as if there is no tomorrow, mortgaging the future of our nation and our children.”

He said this while commenting on the 2016 budget presented to the National Assembly by President Buhari.

“The 2016 budget is fueled by insincerity, shrouded in fantasy, built on tall dreams and spawned by deceit, ignorance and the illusion of change. It is bloated, unrealistic, expensive, cosmetic and it will not result in anything good,” he said.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Vincent Ufuomahttp://icirnigeria.org
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Fani-Kayode joins APC, a party he once referred to as Almajiri Peoples Congress

FORMER Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC)...
News

Southern governors vow to support states’ collection of VAT

THE Southern Governors of Nigeria have resolved to support the collection of value added...
News

Tax expert urges FG, states to dialogue VAT sharing formula

A TAX expert has urged Nigeria's Federal Government and states to dialogue a value...
News

EFCC chairman stable after illness at public event

THE Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has said its Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa was...
News

Nigerian diaspora group dissociates from IPOB, Biafra and Kanu

THE Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS) distanced itself from the Indigenous People...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleSouthern governors vow to support states’ collection of VAT

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.