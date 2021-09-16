Fani-Kayode joins APC, a party he once referred to as Almajiri Peoples Congress

— 1min read

He was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday by the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of APC and Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The former minister said he would be assisting in building unity in the country.

He said whatever opinion anyone might have about his credibility, as a result of his constant change of parties, was up to them.

He also claimed to be instrumental in the defection of some People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors and hinted that more opposition governors, including Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed were being wooed to join the ruling party.

In 2019, while reacting to a rumour that he had defected to the APC, he said that he would rather die than join what he referred to as ‘the Almajiri Peoples Congress (APC).’

He said it was insulting to say that he had joined a ‘filthy, rat-infested sinking ship like the Almajiri Peoples Party (APC).’

“Those that are peddling this fake news should bury their heads in shame.

“I would rather die than join a filthy, rat-infested sinking ship like the Almajiri Peoples Party (APC),” he said.

He was also a fierce critic of Buhari’s administration and policies.

In December 2015, he said that the current administration was spending money like a drunken sailor and “they are borrowing as if there is no tomorrow, mortgaging the future of our nation and our children.”