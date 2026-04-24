Fate of 416 Boko Haram captives uncertain as 72-hour deadline expires

ANXIETY has deepened over the fate of 416 civilians abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State after the 72-hour ultimatum issued by the insurgents for the payment of ransom expired without any news of the captives’ release.

In the reported footage, the insurgents, dressed in military camouflage and speaking in Hausa, warned that the abducted women and children would be moved to places where they might never be found again.

They also openly challenged the Nigerian government to attempt a forceful rescue, insisting they were prepared for confrontation and would not back down.

The group described the message as its “first and final warning,” stressing that once the deadline elapsed, the captives would be separated and taken to various locations.

“We are Jama’atu Ahlis-Sunna Lidwatu Wal-Jihad under Imam Abu. Today, 19th April 2026, we are issuing a new message to the Borno South Youths Alliance and to the Nigerian government, which we do not recognise as our government. This is our first and final message. We are giving you 72 hours.

“If our demands are not met, we will move these victims, including women and children, to different locations. All of them. You have made your decision, and we have made ours. We instruct you, in the name of Allah, not to exceed the given time,” the sect said.

The group’s spokesperson added that “And take a look at them before we do so, because you may never see them again. If the government believes it can rescue them by force, you are free to try. We depend on Allah.”

As of Thursday, April 23, however, there was no official statement from the Federal Government, Borno State Government, military authorities, or security agencies confirming whether the negotiations had succeeded or the victims had been rescued.

This silence has heightened fears among residents and families of the abductees that the insurgents might have carried out their threat.

Group demands N5bn ransom

Although the terrorists did not state their exact demands in the video, reports indicated that the President of the Borno South Youths Alliance (BOSYA), Samaila Kaigama, confirmed that the insurgents demanded ₦5 billion for the victims’ release.

BOSYA has reportedly been engaging with the media and acting as an intermediary between the terrorist group and the families of the affected victims.

Kaigama said the demand was communicated through a video sent by the terrorists and described as a “final warning” during ongoing mediation efforts.

According to him, BOSYA had been involved in efforts to establish contact and facilitate discussions between the insurgents and relevant authorities in a bid to secure the safe release of the abducted women and children.

He said the alliance considered the matter a humanitarian emergency and urged urgent intervention from both government and weall-meaning Nigerians.

Kaigama also appealed to President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, and prominent philanthropists such as Aliko Dangote and Abdul Samad Rabiu to intervene before it became too late.

How the victims were abducted

The mass abduction followed a deadly Boko Haram attack on Ngoshe community on March 4, when suspected fighters from Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) invaded the area after first overrunning a military base.

Reports indicated that the insurgents attacked the military formation in the early hours, burnt operational vehicles, destroyed military equipment, and dispersed security personnel before moving into the community and launching attacks on civilians.

Several residents were reportedly killed during the assault, while hundreds of women and children were abducted and taken away toward the Mandara Mountains.

The attack forced hundreds of residents to flee to neighbouring Pulka town, where many displaced persons reportedly slept on roadsides and in school buildings for fear of further attacks.

The spokesperson of the Borno State Police Command, Nahum Kenneth, had confirmed that civilians were killed and many others were missing.

Senate urges FG to act

The Senate on April 22 called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts to secure the captives’ release.

The lawmakers’ position was prompted by a motion titled, “Urgent Need to Curb Attacks on Military Formations by Boko Haram Insurgents,” sponsored by a senator representing Borno North, Tahir Monguno, and co-sponsored by two other senators in the state, Ali Ndume and Kaka Lawan.

In its resolutions, the Senate condemned the continued Boko Haram attacks on military formations and local communities in parts of the nation.