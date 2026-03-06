Soldiers killed, residents abducted in Borno terror attack

SUSPECTED Boko Haram fighters and members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) have killed many people and abducted scores of residents during an attack on Ngoshe community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to reports, the attackers struck the community around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, after first overrunning a military post in the area.

The assault forced thousands of residents to flee to the neighbouring town of Pulka, where many displaced persons are currently sleeping on roads and in school buildings for fear of further attacks.

Daily Trust reported that the insurgents first stormed the military base in Ngoshe before moving into the community and attacking residents shortly after the Muslims broke their fast.

Reports further indicated that the violence lasted for several hours, causing panic and destruction before the air component of Operation Hadin Kai responded and pushed the attackers into nearby forests.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Borno State Police Command, Nahum Kenneth, said “some civilians whose number is yet to be ascertained were affected or killed during the attack. Several others are still missing and may have been abducted and taken towards the Mandara Mountains.”

Daso added that security authorities were still trying to determine how many people were taken during the attack.

“As of now, we have not completed the process of establishing the total number of those taken away. If reports about the Chief Imam being missing are confirmed, we will verify and update you accordingly,” he added.

When contacted by phone for further updates on the attack, Kenneth requested that a message be sent to his line.

He has yet to respond to WhatsApp and text messages sent to him as of the time of filing this report.

Ndume condemns attack

Meanwhile, the senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, condemned the attack while addressing journalists.

“The military base in the community (Ngoshe) was dislodged, with some major equipment destroyed. Residential houses and property worth millions of naira were also set ablaze,” Ndume said.

He added, “As it is, details about the unfortunate Ngoshe incident are still sketchy, but information at my disposal revealed that many of the fleeing terrorists were neutralised by the air component of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai.”

He also said some prominent members of the community were among those killed.

“Unfortunately, the Chief Imam of Ngoshe and some elders, as well as soldiers, were among those slaughtered or killed,” the lawmaker stated.

Ndume noted that many residents were still missing after the attack.

“More than 100 people are still missing or abducted during the attack, while thousands of civilians, mostly women and children, have been displaced and are currently taking refuge in Pulka community,” he stressed.

Authorities verifying number of missing people – Borno Gov’t

Reacting to the attacks, the Borno State Government said t was verifying the number of people abducted by the terrorists.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Usman Tar said, the government said, “We are in the process of verification; the actual figure is yet to be ascertained.

The government said it had sent relief materials through the state Emergency Management Agency.

“Currently, the people are comfortable, and the military is on top of the situation, making sure that there is a security corridor for the transportation of the items to the victims.

“We have also dispatched healthcare and sanitation officials to the location to make sure there is no outbreak of a pandemic.”