Fayemi appoints man who ‘rejected’ son for traveling to Lagos as Ekiti COVID-19 ambassador

THE Governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi has appointed Femi Adeoye, a father who rejected and forced his son into isolation after traveling to Lagos, as an ambassador of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Adeoye was seen in a viral video refusing his son entrance into his house for traveling across states despite lockdown order.

Fayemi, who received Adeoye in the statehouse, commended him for his exemplary act of courage and principle.

Following his visit, Fayemi through a letter of commendation said the state is proud of Adeoye’s conduct.

“I am pleased to let you know that the state is very proud of your conduct which elevated the collective wellbeing of the state above your undeniable love for your son,” the letter read.

Fayemi noted that his selflessness and self-discipline is an act that the state and nation need to progress.

“You represent the kind of self-discipline, selflessness, and sense of collective responsibility that our state and nation need desperately to progress,” he further stated.

Appointing Adeoye as COVID-19 ambassador in Ekiti state, Fayemi said the state government would be delighted to have him propagating the message of the State COVID-19 taskforce.

He noted that the state would in future recognise his valour as an example of the rebirth of Ekiti’s values orientation.