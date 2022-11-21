33.2 C
Abuja

Fayemi’s loyalists impeach Ekiti Speaker after six days in office

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Gboyega Aribisogan/PC: Channels Television
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ekiti State Assembly Speaker, Gboyega Aribisogan, has been impeached by lawmakers believed to be loyalists of the immediate past governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi.

The impeached Speaker held the office for just six days, having been sworn in on November 15.

Aribisogan, who represents Ikole Constituency 1, was impeached by 17 out of the 25 members of the Assembly during plenary on Monday, November 21.

READ ALSO:

Ekiti Speaker Accuses Gov Fayose Of Freezing Assembly Account, Intimidation

Gov Fayose Shuts Down Ekiti Speaker’s Fuel Station

Profile: Meet Olubunmi Adelugba, Ekiti first female Speaker

- Advertisement -

Ekiti Assembly gets new Speaker

Following his impeachment, Olubunmi Adelugba, from Emure constituency, was elected by the lawmakers as the new Speaker.

The impeached speaker was elected by 15 members of the Assembly last week Tuesday, November 15, to replace the late Funminiyi Afuye, who died in October after he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

Aribisogan had contested the poll for the selection of the new Speaker against Adelugba, who is the choice of the pro-Fayemi lawmakers.

On Sunday, November 20, Aribisogan had, during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, accused Fayemi of working with members of the state legislature to impeach him.

“The majority of members of the House of Assembly voted for me but few of them who felt perhaps I did not follow the directive of the former governor, Dr Fayemi, thought that they would make the state ungovernable for even the administration,” Aribisogan said last night.

“I didn’t have any quarrel with him (Fayemi). I sent a message to him even last night asking, ‘What is happening? Am I no longer one of your loyalists? Why did you not congratulate me?’

- Advertisement -

“Up till now that I’m speaking with you, he has not done anything. Otherwise, he has been going around calling our members to go and impeach me tomorrow. That is the truth.”

The ICIR made unsuccessful attempts to get the reaction of Yinka Oyebode, spokesperson for Ekiti State governor Biodun Oyebanji.

Several calls made to his official lines were not connecting as at the time of filing this report.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

Profile: Meet Olubunmi Adelugba, Ekiti first female Speaker

THE Ekiti State House of Assembly has elected Olubunmi Adelugba as its new  Speaker. Adelugba,...
National News

Naira redesign: CUPP warns against extension

THE Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has warned against attempts by the legislative...
Education

ASUU: Why FG should reconsider no work, no pay policy – Labour expert

A FORMER Director of Productivity Measurement and Labour Standard, Federal Ministry of Labour and...
Investigations

Despite Multi-million Naira Contracts by FERMA, Bauchi-Jigawa, Azare-Katagum Roads Still in Deplorable States

By Idris Kamal Ibrahim IN April 2021, the Federal Government through the Federal Road Maintenance Agency...
Investigations

[SPECIAL REPORT] Despite EndSARS protest, Police harassments persist, use POS for extortion

THIS report examines how Police brutality, extortion and harassment have continued almost two years...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleDespite Multi-million Naira Contracts by FERMA, Bauchi-Jigawa, Azare-Katagum Roads Still in Deplorable States
Next articleASUU: Why FG should reconsider no work, no pay policy – Labour expert

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.