Fayemi’s loyalists impeach Ekiti Speaker after six days in office

Ekiti State Assembly Speaker, Gboyega Aribisogan, has been impeached by lawmakers believed to be loyalists of the immediate past governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi.

The impeached Speaker held the office for just six days, having been sworn in on November 15.

Aribisogan, who represents Ikole Constituency 1, was impeached by 17 out of the 25 members of the Assembly during plenary on Monday, November 21.

Ekiti Assembly gets new Speaker

Following his impeachment, Olubunmi Adelugba, from Emure constituency, was elected by the lawmakers as the new Speaker.

The impeached speaker was elected by 15 members of the Assembly last week Tuesday, November 15, to replace the late Funminiyi Afuye, who died in October after he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

Aribisogan had contested the poll for the selection of the new Speaker against Adelugba, who is the choice of the pro-Fayemi lawmakers.

On Sunday, November 20, Aribisogan had, during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, accused Fayemi of working with members of the state legislature to impeach him.

“The majority of members of the House of Assembly voted for me but few of them who felt perhaps I did not follow the directive of the former governor, Dr Fayemi, thought that they would make the state ungovernable for even the administration,” Aribisogan said last night.

“I didn’t have any quarrel with him (Fayemi). I sent a message to him even last night asking, ‘What is happening? Am I no longer one of your loyalists? Why did you not congratulate me?’

“Up till now that I’m speaking with you, he has not done anything. Otherwise, he has been going around calling our members to go and impeach me tomorrow. That is the truth.”

The ICIR made unsuccessful attempts to get the reaction of Yinka Oyebode, spokesperson for Ekiti State governor Biodun Oyebanji.

Several calls made to his official lines were not connecting as at the time of filing this report.