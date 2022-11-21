32.1 C
Abuja

Profile: Meet Olubunmi Adelugba, Ekiti first female Speaker

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Olubunmi Adelugba
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Ekiti State House of Assembly has elected Olubunmi Adelugba as its new  Speaker.

Adelugba, who is now the first woman to occupy the seat since the creation of the state in 1996, was elected by 17 members of the Assembly on Monday, November 21, following the impeachment of Gboyega Aribisogan.

The former Chief Whip of the Assembly represents Emure constituency. She is believed to be the choice of a former Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi.

Adelugba, a tax expert, has more than two decades of work experience in audit and corporate advisory services, finance consultancy, oil and gas, accounting, non-governmental organisation reporting and active governance within and outside Nigeria.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she has handled several assignments relating to raising finance and restructuring for both corporate and state governments.

She worked in Olusola Adekanola & Co as Principal Consultant. Also, she headed the tax audit for Rivers State Government and also worked as a member a team of consultants for re-engineering and reconstruction of moribund companies within and outside Nigeria.

Adelugba was in ActionAid Nigeria as the Management Accountant and ActionAid International Cameroun as Head of Finance providing a lead in the internal, international and statutory audit support for the Countries’ Program, where she provided guidance, built capacity and ensured compliance to company accounting policies and reporting requirements locally and internationally.

- Advertisement -

She served as Commissioner for Labour, Productivity and Human Capital Development in Ekiti State. She was also Special Adviser Revenue Matters and Taxation in Ekiti State.

The new Speaker was the Managing Partner of Bunmi Adelugba & Co and Boomade Professional Services.

Adelugba, who holds a Masters’ degree in Financial Management, is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA).

She is also Fellow of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (FCTI) and Chartered Public Finance Accountants (CPFA).

She is a practicing accountant and tax practitioner.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

National News

Naira redesign: CUPP warns against extension

THE Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has warned against attempts by the legislative...
Education

ASUU: Why FG should reconsider no work, no pay policy – Labour expert

A FORMER Director of Productivity Measurement and Labour Standard, Federal Ministry of Labour and...
Politics and Governance

Fayemi’s loyalists impeach Ekiti Speaker after six days in office

Ekiti State Assembly Speaker, Gboyega Aribisogan, has been impeached by lawmakers believed to be...
Investigations

Despite Multi-million Naira Contracts by FERMA, Bauchi-Jigawa, Azare-Katagum Roads Still in Deplorable States

By Idris Kamal Ibrahim IN April 2021, the Federal Government through the Federal Road Maintenance Agency...
Investigations

[SPECIAL REPORT] Despite EndSARS protest, Police harassments persist, use POS for extortion

THIS report examines how Police brutality, extortion and harassment have continued almost two years...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNaira redesign: CUPP warns against extension

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.