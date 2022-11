THE Ekiti State House of Assembly has elected Gboyega Aribisogan as its new Speaker.

Aribisogan, who represents Ikole Constituency 1, was elected at plenary on Tuesday.

He was subsequently sworn in by the Clerk of the House,Tola Esan.

The new Speaker replaces 66-years-old Funminiyi Afuye, who died in October after he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

Afuye was buried in Ikere-Ekiti on Friday.