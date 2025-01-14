Beggars, other sue Wike, demands N500m over alleged rights violation

SCAVENGERS, beggars and other vulnerables in Abuja have sued the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, and demanded N500 million in damages for alleged breaches of their fundamental rights.

The lawsuit, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, challenges the treatment of vulnerable citizens in the nation’s capital, citing arbitrary arrests, illegal detentions, and extortion.

This followed Wike’s ban on street begging in the city, which has sparked controversy and criticism from human rights advocates.

Besides the street begging ban, the Federal Capital Territory Administration had also banned scavenging in the city centre.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1749/3024, the lawyer to the plaintiffs, Abba Hikima, on behalf of the vulnerable residents in the originating motion dated Nov. 19, 2024, but filed Nov. 20, 2024, said he was suing in the public interest for the protection of vulnerable Nigerians.

Listed as first to fourth respondents.defendant in the originating motion are Wike; inspector-general of police; director-general, State Security Services; and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)

In the case filed before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, the lawyer also joined the attorney-general of the federation and the Federal Government of Nigeria as the fifth and sixth respondents, respectively.

The plaintiffs’ lawyer is seeking a court order to compensate the affected citizens with N500 million in damages, citing the government’s alleged infringement on their fundamental rights.

The lawyer argued that the way homeless people, scavengers, petty traders, beggars, and other vulnerable Nigerians in the FCT were being treated was a clear violation of their fundamental rights.

He claimed that arresting them without a reason, detaining them without charges, and harassing them violated their rights.

He said their rights were guaranteed under Sections 34, 35, 41, and 42 of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as altered).

Hikima, in his affidavit, said he witnessed a disturbing scene on November 12, 2024, around 11 pm, while he was passing through Ahmadu Bello Way in Abuja.

According to him, he saw a joint task force, made up of security operatives and enforcement officers, including military and police personnel, arresting a group of people who appeared to be homeless, scavengers, and beggars.

He said it was troubling because the people they arrested weren’t just those who were begging or scavenging and sellers who looked for daily bread.

He argued that being homeless, begging, or doing petty trading was not a crime in Nigeria.

Hikima declared that the government failed to provide vulnerable Nigerians with basic security and a decent life, which was the reason they were struggling.

When the case was brought up in court, Usman Chamo, the applicant’s lawyer, said everything was ready for a hearing and that all the respondents had been notified.

The lawyer for the SSS, A.P. Korobo-Tamono also mentioned that his organisation had filed a counter affidavit and handed it to the applicant’s lawyer.

However, no lawyers showed up to represent the minister, the inspector-general of police, the NSCDC, the AGF, or the Federal Government.

Thereafter the judge sent out a hearing notice to the respondents who weren’t in court and postponed the case until February 4 for a hearing.

Recall that in October 2024, Wike declared war on beggars and accused them of desecrating Abuja city and posing a security risk.

Wike made the declaration during the official commencement of the access road construction from Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway by N16 to Judges Quarters in Katampe District.

The minister said the move was necessary over concerns that Abuja was turning into a beggars’ city.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The minister on Monday, January 13, also banned used items markets, popularly known as ‘Panteka,’ in the FCT for two weeks.

Wike said the ban on Panteka markets in the FCT took effect from Tuesday, 14th January 2025.

He announced the ban during the FCT Security Council meeting.

According to his media aide, Lere Olayinka, scavenging has been restricted only to dump sites.