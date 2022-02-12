FCT election: Security agents arrest thugs trying to disrupt voting

— 1 min read

SECURITY operatives have arrested four persons who attempted to disrupt voting in the ongoing local council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The incident happened at Angwandodo in Gwagwalada Area Council.

Follow this link here for a live update of the election.

The men were beaten up and arrested by the security operatives.

READ ALSO:

FCT election: Voters decry delays due to failure of BVAS machines

FCT election: Suspected political thug on motorbike knocks down voter

- Advertisement -

FCT Election: BVAS failure, low voters turnout, vote buying as voting commence

Live Update: FCT Election 2022

The election, which is currently holding in over 1000 polling units across the six area councils that make up the FCT is being contested by 478 candidates, who are battling for 6 chairmanship and 62 councillorship positions.

In Gwagwalada Area Council Polling Unit 010 at Angwandodo Primary School, The ICIR reporter in the area observed that security operatives beat up a man who was trying to disrupt voting.

The ICIR reporter also observed that the voting process was thrown into disarray as a fight broke out between operatives of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and local thugs.

The ICIR reporter at Polling Unit 032/Lambata in Kwali Area Council observed that voters were complaining about the slow accreditation process and are not motivated to vote because no incentives were given to them.

- Advertisement -

The ICIR also observed that there was chaos at the polling unit at Dutsen Alhaji Primary School as at 12:16 p.m. after a woman was caught sharing money to buy votes.

Tension rises in Kuje

Meanwhile, as at 1:40 pm, the scene at PU 003/ Kuje Central, Kuje Central Primary school was rowdy.

It is one of the centres with the largest registered voters in the area council.

The voters on the queue were becoming restless, while Electoral officials looked overwhelmed.

One of the voters on the queue, Kayode Kabiru doubts that everyone will get to vote before 2.30 pm, the expected time to end the process.

The polling unit has over three thousand registered voters.

The agitation heightened when citizens resisted a woman who jumped the long queue to vote.

- Advertisement -

The situation was however, deescalated by the quick intervention of the NSCDC officials.