35.1 C
Abuja

FCT election: Security agents arrest thugs trying to disrupt voting

Politics and GovernanceElections
Blessing Otoibhi,  Lukman ABOLADE,  Amos ABBA  and  2 more
security operatives arrested thugs
security operatives arrested thugs
Advertisementspot_img

Related

1min read

SECURITY operatives have arrested four persons who attempted to disrupt voting in the ongoing local council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The incident happened at Angwandodo in Gwagwalada Area Council.

Follow this link here for a live update of the election.

The men were beaten up and arrested by the security operatives.

READ ALSO:

FCT election: Voters decry delays due to failure of BVAS machines

FCT election: Suspected political thug on motorbike knocks down voter

- Advertisement -

FCT Election: BVAS failure, low voters turnout, vote buying as voting commence

Live Update: FCT Election 2022

The election, which is currently holding in over 1000 polling units across the six area councils that make up the FCT is being contested by 478 candidates, who are battling for 6 chairmanship and 62 councillorship positions.

In Gwagwalada Area Council Polling Unit 010 at Angwandodo Primary School, The ICIR reporter in the area observed that security operatives beat up a man who was trying to disrupt voting.

The ICIR reporter also observed that the  voting process was thrown into disarray as a fight broke out between operatives of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and local thugs.

The ICIR reporter at Polling Unit 032/Lambata in Kwali Area Council observed that voters were complaining about the slow accreditation process and are not motivated to vote because no incentives were given to them.

- Advertisement -

The ICIR also observed that there was chaos at the polling unit at Dutsen Alhaji Primary School as at 12:16 p.m. after a woman was caught sharing money to buy votes.

Tension rises in Kuje

Meanwhile, as at 1:40 pm, the scene at PU 003/ Kuje Central, Kuje Central Primary school was rowdy.

It is one of the centres with the largest registered voters in the area council.

The voters on the queue were becoming restless, while Electoral officials looked overwhelmed.

One of the voters on the queue, Kayode Kabiru doubts that everyone will get to vote before 2.30 pm, the expected time to end the process.

The polling unit has over three thousand registered voters.

The agitation heightened when citizens resisted a woman who jumped the long queue to vote.

- Advertisement -

The situation was however, deescalated by the quick intervention of the NSCDC officials.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Investigative Reporter at | Author Page

Lukman Abolade is an Investigative reporter with The ICIR. Reach out to him via [email protected], on twitter @AboladeLAA and FB @Correction94

Author Page

Amos Abba is a journalist with the International Center for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, who believes that courageous investigative reporting is the key to social justice and accountability in the society.

Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is a fact-check Reporter with The ICIR. He has authored several fact checks which have contributed to the fight against fake news and other forms of information disorder. You can shoot him via [email protected] and @NurudeenAkewus1 via Twitter.

    This author does not have any more posts.
Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

Featured News

Adejobi replaces Frank Mba as Force PRO

DEPUTY Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi has replaced Frank Mba as the Force...
Elections

FCT election: Security agents arrest thugs trying to disrupt voting

SECURITY operatives have arrested four persons who attempted to disrupt voting in the ongoing...
Elections

FCT election: Voters decry delays due to failure of BVAS machines

ABUJA residents voting in the ongoing Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections have...
Elections

FCT election: Suspected political thug on motorbike knocks down voter

A SUSPECTED political thug on Saturday knocked down a middle-aged woman who was on...
Elections

FCT Election: BVAS failure, low voters turnout, vote buying as voting commence

The ICIR has observed that the Saturday councils election in the Federal Capital Territory...
Advertisement

Most Read

Swiss company, Litasco, allegedly sold contaminated oil to Nigeria

Live Update: FCT Election 2022

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Benue: Consultants, others resign, shun new equipment at Makurdi FMC for overseas jobs 

FCT election: 478 candidates battle for 6 chairmanship, 62 councillorship positions

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Supreme Court declares Executive Order 10 unconstitutional

US-based Nigerian Temitope Olaiya pleads guilty to drug trafficking, fraud

INVESTIGATION: Many crises tearing apart Federal University Oye-Ekiti (PART II)

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFCT election: Voters decry delays due to failure of BVAS machines
Next articleAdejobi replaces Frank Mba as Force PRO

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.