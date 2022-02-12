33.1 C
Abuja

FCT election: Voters decry delays due to failure of BVAS machines

News
Blessing Otoibhi,  Lukman ABOLADE  and  Bankole Abe
ABUJA residents voting in the ongoing Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections have decried delays in the voting process due to the failure of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) technology introduced by the Independent National electoral Commission (INEC).

The breakdown of the BVAS machine has halted accreditation in various polling units.

Voters in Polling Unit 029 Deeper Life Bible Church of the Kuje Area Council and Polling Unit 006 of the Gwagwalada Area Council were agitated due to the failure of the BVAS machines.

In a report published by The ICIR, Governor-elect Charles Soludo had decried the delay in voting caused by malfunction of the BVAS machines during the Anambra State gubernatorial election in November 2021.

Soludo was not able to vote until later in the day due to the failure of the machine.

