FCT markets now to operate for three days a week – Minister

MUHAMMAD Bello, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Thursday directed that markets in the territory will now only operate three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 8:00 am to 2:00pm.

A statement issued by Anthony Ogunleye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister explained that this was part of efforts to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the FCT.

The joint meeting of the FCT COVID-19 Emergency Response Team and the FCT Security Committee, deliberated on the second phase of the ease of lockdown guidelines issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 generally and as they affect the operations of markets in particular.

Consequently, the meeting came up with the following guidelines for the operations of markets in the FCT from Monday May 25th 2020.

With effect from Monday, May 25th, 2020, the number of days that markets are allowed to operate in the FCT has been increased from 2 to 3 days in a week. Accordingly, all markets will now be opened on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8.00am to 3.00pm.

In addition to sale of foodstuff the following additional sections of the market will now open: Agricultural inputs for farm activities such as sale of fertilizer, herbicides, seeds and agricultural implements; building, construction materials and electrical items specifically for construction; neighborhood selling points managed by the Abuja Markets Management Ltd which are restricted to selling only foodstuff, are to operate daily; all new sections of the market to be re-opened as indicated above must ensure decontamination of their premises prior to commencement of business.

The FCT authority has also warned market operators and customers always to observe established protocols of handwashing, facial coverings and social distancing.