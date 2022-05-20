26.6 C
FCT minister seeks Rotary’s partnership in campaign to end open defecation

Mustapha Usman
THE Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Ramatu Tijjani, has asked Rotary International District 9125, Nigeria, to support the Federal Government to end open defecation in the country by 2025.

The minister of state, who was represented by the Assistant District Governor of Rotary District 9125, Mohammed Ali Dan Hassan, made the appeal at the 13th Rotary District Conference held in Abuja on Friday.

Tijjani said the FCT Administration was willing to partner Rotary International on different programs including disease prevention and treatment, maternal and child health, education and literacy, and economic and community development.

She further reiterated the Federal Government’s determination to end open defecation in the FCT and other parts of the country before 2025.

She said: “On November 9, 2021, the FCT Administration declared a state of emergency in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and launched an action plan, targeted at ending open defecation by the year 2025, in line with the national target.

“The plan involves providing equitable access to water, sanitation and hygiene services and strengthening community-led approaches to total sanitation. 

“I would like Rotary to partner with the FCT Administration to support this and other causes.”

Rotary International is a humanitarian service organisation that helps in community development and brings together business and professional leaders in order to provide community service and promote integrity.

Tijani disclosed that the organisation played a major role in the campaign to eradicate polio in the country.

“Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for over 35 years, trying to get rid of disease from the surface of the earth. Eradication of polio in Nigeria is Rotary’s gift to the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” she said.

The minister applauded the Rotary International for its positive interventions across different communities and cities in Nigeria.

