28 C
Abuja

Why FCT minister suspended inauguration of newly elected chairmen, councilors

Featured NewsNews
Niyi OYEDEJI
FCT minister Mohammed Bello
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Mohammed Musa Bello has suspended the inauguration of the newly elected FCT council chairmen and councillors.

Bello in a statement on Thursday said the suspension of the inauguration was as a result of a court injuction.

There were earlier reports that the FCT minister decided to extend the tenure of the incumbent FCT council chairmen and councillors for another one year.

Clarifying the issue, Bello said his office recently received communication of a judgment by an FCT high court directing his office to suspend the inauguration of the new chairmen.

The tenure of the incumbent chairmen and councillors was supposed to end on May 19, 2022. It was expected that the newly elected chairmen and councillors would be inaugurated immediately.

Bello said, “According to the judgment, based on the recently signed Electoral Act of 2022, which stipulates that the tenure of office of the chairmen of the Area Councils in FCT would now be four years instead of three years, the existing chairmen whose tenure were meant to expire or end today, have another one year to continue, based on the new law.”

He explained that, as a result of the court injunction, the the FCT Administration has no option than to suspend the planned inauguration of the six area council chairmen who were duly elected some weeks ago.

- Advertisement -

“Also, as an administration that is very conscious of the need to abide by the rule of law, even though we are not satisfied with the judgment of the court, we have no option but to comply.

“While complying, we are also making efforts to vacate the judgment and if need arises, to appeal the judgment, so that the correct position of the law will be determined by the legal processes.”

Bello, however, appealed to all stakeholders in the FCT to everyone to be calm and await the outcome of the legal processes.

“FCT is a creation of law. The FCT has always been known to be a place of unity, peace and good governance and populated by law abiding residents. Please let us continue the way we are and await the court processes. At the end of the court processes, the clear direction of what needs to be done would be clearly stated and then as an administration, we will do the needful,” he said.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

Eleka withdraws from Ekiti senatorial race, accuses Fayose of betrayal

FORMER Ekiti State Deputy Governor Olusola Eleka has withdrawn from the Peoples Democratic Party...
Politics and Governance

APC primary: We have no plans to provide accommodation for delegates – Osinbajo campaign team

THE Osinbajo Campaign Media Team, a support group for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has...
Business and Economy

Lagos roads lack enforcement, law and order – Fashola

THE Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has said that the Lagos...
Crime

Police arrest man for selling wife, son for N2 million

THE Ogun State Police Command has arrested a man identified as Kingsley Essien for...
News

Buhari departs for UAE on condolence visit

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari would on Thursday embark on a condolence visit to the new...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleEleka withdraws from Ekiti senatorial race, accuses Fayose of betrayal

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.