FCT police arrest four one-chance suspects, rescue two victims

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested four suspects linked to a one-chance robbery and attempted kidnapping in Abuja, rescuing two victims during the operation.

This is contained in a statement issued by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh.

“On October 2025, at about 10:09 p.m., one Hajara Ali reported at Life Camp Police Station that her sister, Comfort Habila, had called in distress, alleging that she had been abducted by suspected criminals who demanded a ransom of N1,000,000 for her release,” Adeh said.

The ICIR reports that the capital city has recorded several high-profile one-chance killings, including those of Freda Arnong in July 2025 and Greatness Olorunfemi in 2023, both victims of gangs posing as taxi drivers.

Barely three months ago, the murder of caregiver Chinyere Anaene and a toddler in Dawaki shocked Abuja residents and underscored the growing safety concerns in its suburbs.

The police spokesperson in her latest remark said that the suspects identified as Solomon Tanko, Samuel Audu, Chigozie Joseph, and Emmanuel Chidiebere were apprehended in the early hours of October 9, 2025, at Dape Village following a distress report lodged at the Life Camp Police Station.

She said that Police operatives from the Life Camp Division immediately launched a rescue operation, deploying digital and tactical intelligence to track down the suspects, noting that a confrontation ensued during the arrest, but officers succeeded in rescuing Comfort Habila and another victim, Aliyu Adams.

“The victims, Comfort Habila (f) and Aliyu Adams (m), were rescued. However, Aliyu Adams, who sustained multiple stab wounds inflicted by the suspects, was promptly rushed to Gwarinpa General Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment,” the police added.

Adeh said further investigation revealed that the suspects have been involved in a series of one-chance robberies around the Bannex and Kado areas, using a vehicle with tinted windows to deceive unsuspecting passengers.

“They revealed that they had picked and robbed six (6) victims, both men and women, before their arrest,”

She added that the exhibits recovered from the suspects included 15 international passports, two sharp daggers, two cutlasses, bloodstained documents, four mobile phones, two hammers, and three biros, adding that the suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

While commending the swift response of the Life Camp Divisional Police Officers, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ajao Adewale, urged residents to always trust the police and report incidents promptly for quick intervention.

He also advised members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines, 08032003913, 08028940883, and CRU FCT: 08107314192.

The ICIR reported in July how Freda Arnong, a young lady was killed by a ‘one chance’ criminal group in Abuja.

The deceased sister, Arnong Titus Ememobong, narrated the tragic death of her sister on Facebook, and demanded justice for the deceased from the Nigerian government.

She called for the implementation of a driver and vehicle authentication transport system in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to curb the menace of one chance in the city.