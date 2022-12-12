33.9 C
Abuja

FCT Police beef up security ahead of Christmas celebrations

NewsConflict and Security
Ijeoma OPARA
THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has beefed up security in the nation’s capital ahead of the Christmas celebrations.

According to a statement by Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command Josephine Adeh, operatives have been deployed in large numbers to various parts of the city.

“The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has deployed personnel and material resources in their thousands across the nooks and crannies of the Territory ahead of the yearly anticipated festivities.

“The proactive deployment which consists of all Intelligence and Tactical Assets at the Command’s disposal cemented with inter-agency collaboration is occasioned by the need to ensure that crime and criminality in its forms and dynamics are promptly nipped in the bud,” the statement said.

Following the deployment, activities, including stop and search, highway and border patrol, intelligence-led raids on black spots, among others, would be carried out.

“Consequent upon the above, the FCT Commissioner of police CP Babaji Sunday psc wishes to assure residents of the command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that residents sleep with their two eyes closed in the festive period and beyond,” the statement added.

The Commissioner of Police also urged operatives to ensure respect for human rights and adherence to global best practices in discharging their duties.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

