FCT Police confirm gunmen attack on Abuja community

Bankole Abe
THE Federal Capital Territory Police Command (FCT) has confirmed an attack on a community in the Kubwa area of Abuja.

One person was reportedly killed, while a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member and six others were kidnapped when gunmen attacked the Kubwa Relocation Estate, Arab Aoad, on Tuesday, December 6.

The FCT Police Command confirmed the attack in a statement released on Wednesday, December 7, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Josephine Adeh.

The Police Command said it had commenced investigations into the incident.

The Command also said it had rescued three of the victims and recovered firearms and ammunition.

“The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has commenced investigations into the reported case of security breach occasioned by armed robbery, shooting and abduction of some persons in the Kubwa Relocation Estate, off Arab Road area of the FCT on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.”

It added that preliminary investigations revealed that at about 7:30 pm on Tuesday, some armed criminals came into the Kubwa Relocation Estate and shot two victims, one Oshodi and another Abdulwahab (both other names unknown).

“The suspects, while departing the scene, left with four victims, possibly, to enable them to evade arrest by the approaching Police Response Team deployed to the area on quick intervention.

“The two gunshot victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention, but unfortunately, one of them, Oshodi, could not survive as he was confirmed dead by the doctor, while Abdulwahab is still being attended to,” the Police said.

Meanwhile, the FCT Commissioner Of Police Sunday Babaji has called for calm, noting that the Command has since deployed intelligence and other operational assets to fortify security in the Kubwa area and its environs.

He assures that investigations have since commenced to identify the suspects and bring them to book while ascertaining their mission and motives.

The Command urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicion or untoward situation through the following numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.

