33.6 C
Abuja

NDLEA declares Abuja drug baron wanted, arrests grandma, pregnant woman

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Ibrahim Momoh wanted by the NDLEA Photo credit: NDLEA
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared an Abuja-based drug lord Ibrahim Momoh, alias ‘Ibrahim Bendel, wanted over drug-related offences.

The NDLEA, in a statement by its Director of Media and Advocacy Femi Babafemi, said Momoh escaped from prison custody to return to his criminal trade.

According to the statement, NDLEA operatives recovered 81 jumbo bags of cannabis weighing 1,278kgs during a raid on Momoh’s warehouse.

According to the statement, although the fleeing drug dealer is still at large, his warehouse keeper, 55-year-old Ghanaian Richard Forson Gordon, has been arrested.

“Ibrahim Momoh was first arrested on November 27, 2014 with the same substance weighing 385.1kgs, prosecuted, convicted and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison on 22nd of April, 2020 but escaped from jail after three months,” the statement added.

In another development, a 60-year-old grandmother and a pregnant woman were also arrested during interdiction operations in which 5,527.15 kilograms of methamphetamine and cannabis sativa, as well as 132,090 tablets of tramadol and 2,000 bottles of codeine, were recovered by the agency.

Igbinosun Sandra Esther
Photo credit: NDLEA

According to the NDLEA, the grandma, Ibinosun Sandra Esther, was arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State, in a follow-up operation following the seizure of a 5.5kg Loud variant of cannabis imported into the country from South Africa.

- Advertisement -

“The consignment, which she claimed was sent to her by her daughter, was concealed in two giant speakers as part of a consolidated cargo that arrived the NAHCO import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos on board an Airpeace Airline flight.”

Kate Ibinabo, a pregnant lady, was arrested by the NDLEA.
Photo credit: NDLEA

Also, NDLEA operatives, on Saturday, November 26, intercepted 1.4 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed inside custard tins packed among cosmetics and foodstuffs going to Brazil via Doha on a Qatar Airways flight.

A cargo agent, Salako Omolara Fausat, who brought the bag containing the illicit drug to the airport and an intending passenger to Brazil, Anyanwu Christian, who was to travel with the consignment, were arrested.

Salako Omolara Fausat
Photo credit: NDLEA

Also, plans by one Adebisi Aina Hafsat, a freight agent, to export 3,000 tablets of tramadol concealed in motor spare parts to Banjul, Gambia, through the NAHCO export shed, were equally thwarted by operatives of the NDLEA.

Afam Chibuike Stanley and Adebisi Aina Hafsat
Photo credit: NDLEA

The agency seized the consignment and arrested Hafsat on Monday, November 28, while a follow-up operation in the Ebute-Meta area of Lagos the following day, Tuesday, November 29, led to the arrest of the actual owner of the consignment, Afam Chibuike Stanley, a car spare parts dealer.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

INEC blames NASS for failure to prosecute electoral offenders

THE Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu has blamed the...
News

SERAP sues Buhari, AGF, SGF over alleged mismanagement of ecological funds

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu...
News

APC shares Tinubu’s visa to debunk reports of US entry denial

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has shared the visa of its presidential candidate, Bola...
Health

After undercover investigation, Bauchi govt sets up committee, vows to punish health workers diverting drugs, equipment

By Usman Babaji THE Bauchi government has set up a committee to investigate the report...
ICT/Telecoms

NCC raises alarm over new phishing attacks, malware threats

THE Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) has raised the alarm...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleINEC blames NASS for failure to prosecute electoral offenders

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.