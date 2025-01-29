Rental income: How much does Buhari get in allowance as former president?

FORMER President Muhammadu Buhari recently revealed that he sustained himself financially through rental income from one of his two houses in Kaduna State.

It was not the first time the former leader would make statements alluding to living a modest life, different from his peers. Buhari had repeatedly said he had no personal businesses except a cattle farm in Daura.

However, such claims have been questioned by Nigerians, given the impunity and corruption that characterised his government.

One of his closest officials and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has been tried and found guilty of corruptly enriching himself by acquiring assets worth billions under the administration of Buhari’s successor, President Bola Tinubu. The Nigerian court has ordered a final forfeiture of some of the assets.

Recently, another court ordered forfeiture of 753 mansions illegally acquired by an unnamed public official under Buhari. The former leader rode to power in 2015 on the mantra of ‘change’ which had the fight against corruption as one of its pillars.

What do former presidents get?

The ICIR reports that Buhari could receive N4.2 million annual allowance from the proposed 2025 budget by the Tinubu administration.

Buhari and other former Nigerian leaders and their vice, including Yakubu Gowon, Ibrahim Babangida, Olusegun Obasanjo, and Goodluck Jonathan are to receive N2.3 billion in the proposed budget.

The ICIR’s check on the remuneration of former presidents and heads of state in Nigeria shows that all former presidents and heads of state in Nigeria are entitled to a monthly upkeep allowance of N350,000, which totals N4.2 million annually.

They also receive other benefits, including security personnel such as three to four armed policemen and a State Security Service officer as an aide-de-camp (ADC).

Additionally, they are provided with three vehicles that are replaced every four years, a diplomatic passport for life, and free medical treatment for themselves and their immediate family within Nigeria.

If needed, they can also receive medical treatment abroad at the Federal Government’s expense.

Other perks include a 30-day annual vacation, a well-furnished office, and a five-bedroom house in a location of their choice.

Addressing his audience in Hausa during an All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus meeting on Saturday, January 25, in Katsina State’s Government House, Buhari said he owned three houses: one in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, and two in Kaduna State.

He explained that one of the Kaduna properties had been rented out, and he used its income for his daily living expenses.

He claimed he fought corruption while in office, and boasted that no one could accuse him of illicit enrichment.

Buhari highlighted the intricacies of governing Nigeria, noting that Nigerians often underestimated the challenges their leaders faced in leading them.

“Nigeria is a difficult country to govern, but most Nigerians are unaware. You will not understand the complexities of leadership and the country itself until you find yourself in the administrative position of the country,” Buhari remarked.

The ICIR reports thats a fact-checked done in 2019 in response to a claim by a former governor showed that Buhari owned properties Kano and Abuja with land in Port Harcourt.

While former presidents namely Obasanjo and Jonathan are often seen attending conferences, monitoring elections, and other high powered activities around the world, Buhari has returned to a full private life, similar to the life he lived after he was overthrown as a military leader in 1985. His public appearances are few and far between.