Fetisov Journalism Awards seek entries

Media Opportunities
Blessing OTOIBHI
The Fetisov Journalism Awards seek nominations. This competition aims to recognise journalists for their contribution to the promotion of universal human values and extraordinary heroism.

The contest has four categories: contribution to peace, contribution to civil rights, investigative reporting and environmental journalism.


     

     

    Works must have been published between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024. Entries in languages other than English must be accompanied by a translation into English.
    Journalism organisations and journalists are invited to nominate journalists for this award.

    The first, second and third place winners in each category will receive CHF100,000 (US$115,463), CHF20,000 (US$23,092) and CHF10,000 (US$11,546), respectively.

    Self-nominations are also accepted.

    The deadline for the submission of application is September 15, 2024. interested applicants can apply here.

    Blessing OTOIBHI

    Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

