FG approves 5G network in Nigeria

Vincent UFUOMA
The Federal Government has approved the National Policy on Fifth Generation (5G) Networks for Nigeria’s Digital Economy.

This was contained in a statement seen by The ICIR on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy on Wednesday.

According to the statement signed by Femi Adeluyi, Technical Assistant on Information Technology to the Ministry’s Minister Isa Ali Pantami, the approval was given on Wednesday at the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Adeluyi said that a thorough stakeholder engagement that spanned two years had been put into the project before it was considered for deployment in the country.

“The National Policy has been developed over a period of two years, due to the need for extensive stakeholder engagement and the need to ensure adequate public awareness and sensitisation,” he said.

“The stakeholder engagement was thorough and multi-sectoral in nature. It also took into account the report of the 3-month 5G trials that commenced on the 25th of November 2019.

“The report critically reviewed and studied the health and security implications of deploying 5G in Nigeria.”

He said the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC), chaired by Pantami, would soon release spectrum to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) that met all the required conditions.

He also noted that the NCC had promised to continue engaging stakeholders to develop the regulatory instruments required for the successful deployment of the technology in Nigeria.

There were conspiracy theories that linked the cause of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to the 5G network last year.

Founder and President of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakhilome and former Nigerian Senator Dino Melaye were among those who propagated this view on their various social media platforms.

Oyakhilome claimed that the 5G technology was dangerous to human cells, a similar sentiment echoed by Melaye in a video he shared on his Twitter handle i 2020.

Melaye said the 5G technology was evil and a killer used to mobilise flu that had come in the form of coronavirus. He further claimed that 5G would kill the human body’s immune system and those with underlying health conditions.

However, leading international organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), a United Nations’ organ, have confirmed that the deployment of 5G networks had no adverse health effects andwas safe.

Vincent UFUOMA
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

