No license on 5G network issued in Nigeria – FG

THE Federal Government on Saturday has dispelled rumours on the adoption of 5G network, saying the new technology is still under review.

It says, though no license has been issued yet on the innovation, it would not give attention to speculations but make an informed decision regarding the network after due consultations with experts.

“The attention of my office has been drawn to the public concern about the health implications of the deployment of Fifth Generation Mobile Networks (5G) in Nigeria. Based on available records at my office and the earlier report received from the regulator, I would like to clarify as follows,” Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja.

“The National Frequency Management Council (NFMC), of which I am the Chairman, has not deliberated on or released any bulk frequency spectrum for the deployment of 5G; No license, has been issued for the deployment of 5G in the country.”

Meanwhile, there has been public concerns that the Nigerian government already considered the new technology.

It has also been major discussions on the social media, particularly, Twitter while short videos of how the 5G network is being installed, and its perceived health and environmental implication has been spreading on the Whatsapp platform.

Others also attempted to link up the new technology to the COVID-19, a claim which clearly, so far has no scientific basis.

Patanmi, however, promised the public that the current administration would consider the health of Nigerians before taking such a decision.

“A 3-month study trial commenced on the 25th of November, 2019 in order to critically review and study the health and security implications of deploying 5G in Nigeria;

“As part of the study trial process, I directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure that a team of experts, security agencies and other stakeholders fully participate in the trial process and my office also invited these agencies to participate in the trial; and the trial process has been concluded and the study and reporting process is currently ongoing,” the statement added.

The Minister emphasised that he already instructed the National Communications Commission (NCC) to engage citizens on any questions or concerns regarding the 5G.

“President Muhammadu Buhari places a premium on the welfare, health and security of Nigerians. As such, our desire for technological advancement will never be at the expense of the health and welfare of our citizens.

“I wish to thank the general public for reaching out to us on this issue. We advise you all to remain rest assured that government will always take the welfare, health and security of the public into account while considering the deployment of any technology,” the statement noted.