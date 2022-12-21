31.1 C
Abuja

FG backs down on promise to deliver Eastern Railway Corridor project

NewsNational News
Sinafi Omanga
Prresident Muhammadu Buhari
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Federal Government has said it would not be able to complete the Eastern Railway Corridor Project before President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office in May 2023.

This is because the foreign loans needed to fund the project are no longer available.

Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo stated this after Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, December, 21.

“The truth of the matter is that, if there was a promise to deliver this line before the end of this administration, this promise is no longer feasible because funding has been a major challenge for this project,” the minister said.

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi who inspected the commencement of the project, had put the budget at $3 billion.

Amaechi promised that the project will be delivered before the end of Buhari’s administration.

But speaking on Wednesday, Sambo further explained, “When this project was approved, it was approved on the promise that 85 per cent will be funded through foreign loans, while 15 per cent will be the counterpart for the national budget.

- Advertisement -

“Since that approval, we have not been able to obtain that 85 per cent foreign loans for this project. We have been funding it through the national budget on the basis of the 15 per cent counterpart funding of the Federal Government. Therefore, funding has been a major challenge for this project.”

In April 2022, the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation commenced construction of the the 2044.1km Port Harcourt-Maidiguri narrow guage project.

When executed, the rail line will traverse 14 states, linking Southern Nigeria to the North through the Eastern states.

Author profile
Sinafi Omanga
Author Page

Sinafi Omanga is a journalist with The ICIR. His Twitter handle is @OmangaSinafi and Email: somanga@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Gunmen attack police team in Kogi, kill two

GUNMEN attacked a police patrol team in Kogi State on Wednesday, killing two officials...
Diaspora News

Again, Ekweremadu denied bail, to spend Christmas, New Year holidays in jail

THE Central Criminal Court, London, has again denied bail to a former Nigerian Deputy...
Business and Economy

Buhari sends N819.5bn supplementary budget to National Assembly

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has presented a N819.5 billion supplementary budget to the National Assembly. The...
Business and Economy

Airline operators warn on flight cancellation over aviation fuel scarcity

THE Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), as a body, has warned passengers of impending...
Business and Economy

Buhari launches project monitoring app, wants citizens to track progress

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has launched the National Monitoring and Evaluation platform, named EYEMARK. Buhari, launching the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Gunmen attack police team in Kogi, kill two

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.