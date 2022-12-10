FG bans articulated vehicles from using second Niger Bridge

THE Federal government has banned articulated vehicles from plying the second Niger Bridge when it is temporarily opened for use during the festive period.

The Anambra State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi, made this known in a statement in Onitsha on Friday.

Irelewuyi said that the multi-billion naira bridge would be opened to commuters coming from the western to the eastern parts of the country on December 15 to January 1, 2023

He said, “From December 15, 2022 to January 1, 2023, the new bridge will be open only to motorists and other road users coming from the west to the east, through Asaba.

“From January 2 to January 15, 2023, only vehicles coming from the east to the west will be allowed to use the new bridge.

“Heavy-duty trucks and articulated vehicles will not be allowed on the bridge during this period.”

The FRSC chief urged public members to cooperate with all traffic managers to ensure free traffic flow during the period.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Irelewuyi also stated that the FRSC would collaborate with relevant agencies to ensure that gridlocks experienced at the old bridge were eliminated during the period.