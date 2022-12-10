35.1 C
Abuja

FG bans articulated vehicles from using second Niger Bridge

Featured News
Vincent Ufuoma
Second Niger Bridge
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Federal government has banned articulated vehicles from plying the second Niger Bridge when it is temporarily opened for use during the festive period.

The Anambra State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi, made this known in a statement in Onitsha on Friday.

Irelewuyi said that the multi-billion naira bridge would be opened to commuters coming from the western to the eastern parts of the country on December 15 to January 1, 2023

He said, “From December 15, 2022 to January 1, 2023, the new bridge will be open only to motorists and other road users coming from the west to the east, through Asaba.

“From January 2 to January 15, 2023, only vehicles coming from the east to the west will be allowed to use the new bridge.

“Heavy-duty trucks and articulated vehicles will not be allowed on the bridge during this period.”

The FRSC chief urged public members to cooperate with all traffic managers to ensure free traffic flow during the period.

- Advertisement -

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Irelewuyi also stated that the FRSC would collaborate with relevant agencies to ensure that gridlocks experienced at the old bridge were eliminated during the period.

 

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

N-Power: D’Banj released, says he has no business with fraud

POPULAR Nigerian musician, Oladapo Oyebanjo, also known as D’Banj, has said said he has...
News

FG, WHO inaugurate health emergency responders in Abuja

THE Nigerian government, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), inaugurated the first...
Data Stories

30% of childhood deaths caused by malaria – NMEP

MALARIA accounts for 30 per cent deaths among children in Nigeria, according to the...
News

Qatar 2022: Livakovic’s heroics come clutch for Croatia, Brazil out

CROATIA took the glory on Friday in the penalty shootout against Brazil and became...
Business and Economy

Newly redesigned Naira notes now in banks, ready for issuance – Emefiele

THE Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, said the newly...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleN-Power: D’Banj released, says he has no business with fraud

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.