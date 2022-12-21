32.1 C
Abuja

IPOB sit-at-home order delayed 2nd Niger bridge – Fashola

National News
Theophilus Adedokun
Fashola fake facebook account
Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola File Copy
THE Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has disclosed that the sit-at-home ordered by the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) delayed the completion of the Second Niger Bridge.

Fashola made this known in an interview with Channels Television, on Wednesday, December 21.

He said the  activities of the pro-Biafra group slowed the construction and completion of the project.

“These dates keep shifting and people must remember that on the eastern side, our contractors have not been able to work on Mondays for almost two years and that has affected the completion date.

“While construction workers work on Saturdays, a 52-day loss cannot easily be made up for in construction work,” he stressed.

The minister added that other challenges, like relocating transmission lines connecting the East to the West across the River Niger, also made it difficult to complete the bridge within the stipulated timeframe.

Speaking on plans to complete the last 4 kilometres of the bridge, Fashola emphasised that there is a need for dredging and sand filling.

Fashola, however, assured Nigerians that the bridge will be completed before the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration ends in May 2023.

Theophilus Adedokun

