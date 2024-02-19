FG begins payment of ASUU’s withheld salaries

Reading time: 2 mins
Education
The Nigerian government has started paying withheld ASUU salaries
Emblem of the ASUU and Federal Government of Nigeria
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

THE Federal Government has begun the payment of the withheld salaries of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The ASUU chairperson of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Muhammad AlMustapha, a Pure and Applied Chemistry professor, confirmed the development to The ICIR on Monday, February 19.

The ICIR reported how President Bola Tinubu in October 2023, waived the “No Work, No Pay Policy” of the Federal Government and approved the release of four of the eight months’ salaries of ASUU members withheld by the administration of the former President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

Read Also:

2023: Nigerian public universities mark another year without ASUU strike

EXCLUSIVE: FG yet to pay ASUU&#8217;s rival, CONUA, 8 months salaries backlog

Court upholds FG&#8217;s &#8216;no work, no pay&#8217; policy against ASUU

The salaries were withheld after the lecturers embarked on strike between February and October 2024 to compel the government to meet its demands.

Tinubu, in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed that the waiver “will allow for the previously striking members of ASUU to receive four months of salary accruals out of the eight months of salary which was withheld during the eight-month industrial action undertaken by the union.”

The ASUU  chairman at UDUS in December 2023 lamented that the government had yet to pay them a dime from the withheld salaries.

“Nobody paid us a dime. And the evidence is there; we have done the work stopped during the strike. We have dealt with those sessions. Students have graduated, another set after that one has graduated, and we all forced ourselves without a holiday to ensure we fix those work.”

However, during the conversation with The ICIR on Monday regarding the payment, Almustapha said some members had begun to receive salaries for March and April 2023 while others were waiting for their turn.

He said, “Yes, its confirmed that some of our members have started receiving March and April 2023. Some are still waiting.”

The ICIR reports that ASUU often downed tools over unmet demands by the Federal Government, including a 2009 agreement with the lecturers, which the government failed to implement. 

Because of the incessant strikes, many students grow beyond the 30 years required by law for graduates to participate in the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). Growing beyond this age disqualifies them from the programme.




    The union went on strike five times in five years under the immediate past Federal Government headed by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

    The group was on strike in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2022.

    Every strike declared by ASUU crippled Nigerian public universities as all academic activities were suspended, and students were sent home.

    In September 2022, The ICIR reported how the union had gone on strike for over 600 days under Buhari.

    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected]. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    -Advertisement-

    Most read

    Funding Partners

    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Strategic Partners

    client-image
    Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Member

    client-image

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.