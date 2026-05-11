FG cancels UTME for colleges of education, introduces drug tests for secondary schools

THE FEDERAL Government has announced that Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) would no longer be a requirement for applicants seeking admission into colleges of education in Nigeria.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, a doctorate holder, disclosed the new policy on Monday, May 11, during the 2026 Policy Meeting of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) held in Abuja.

Under the new arrangement, candidates applying for admission into colleges of education to obtain Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) programmes will no longer be required to sit for the UTME. The policy also affects candidates applying for Education and Agriculture-related non-engineering courses in college of education and polytechnics.

However, he explained that candidates must still meet basic admission requirements, including possessing the required O’Level results and undergoing JAMB screening for proper documentation.

According to the minister, prospective students will only need at least four credits in their O’Level examinations to qualify for admission into NCE programmes.

Alausa said the decision was introduced to reduce the administrative pressure on JAMB and make admission processes easier for students seeking non-university education pathways.

The announcement came as the Federal Government also unveiled a new policy requiring compulsory drug tests for students in secondary schools across the country in response to growing concerns over substance abuse among teenagers.

The directive is contained in the National Implementation Guidelines Against Drug and Substance Use in Schools in Nigeria for secondary schools.

Under the policy, newly admitted students will undergo drug screening during admission, while returning students will also be tested periodically, at least once every academic session.

The government said the policy is aimed at creating a conducive environment for teaching and learning in the institutions by reducing the negative effect substance abuse has on the mental health and academic performance of students/learners.

Schools are expected to partner with approved federal and state health facilities to conduct the tests and other related procedures.

The guideline stated that “all new students/learners shall be subjected to drug tests and other measures approved by the schools/learning centres at the point of entry.”

It also warned against possession or use of narcotic drugs and other controlled substances without approval from school authorities.

“All students/learners are prohibited from using or being in possession of narcotic drugs, controlled drugs or substances of abuse without approval from the school authority,” the policy stated.

The guideline, however, noted that students using controlled medication for medical reasons must declare them through their parents or guardians during admission.

The policy introduced a three-stage intervention process for students who test positive during screening.

Students who test positive for the first time will receive counselling and treatment recommended by the school.

“Persons found to be positive to drugs shall undergo the initial intervention and treatment, which shall include counselling as might be found appropriate by the school authority,” the document stated.

Students who test positive again will be referred to professionals for additional treatment and care.

Where repeated interventions fail, affected students may be temporarily removed from the school environment to undergo rehabilitation.

The policy stated that “if found to be positive again, such a student shall be temporarily suspended from the school environment to take treatment from a professional and undergo rehabilitation that might be found appropriate by the professional.”

The policy also makes counselling compulsory before and after every drug screening exercise.

According to the guideline, “pre-test counselling is the guidance given before a person undergoes a drug integrity test. It aims to prepare the individual, clarify expectations, reduce anxiety, encourage cooperation and build trust.”

It added that “post-test counselling happens after results are available, regardless of whether the test is positive or negative. The goal is to support the individual to accept the result and link them to the right help.”

To enforce the rules, schools are expected to establish disciplinary committees headed by administrators.

The document further stated that violent incidents connected to substance abuse, including fighting and physical assault, “shall be reported to the law enforcement agents.”

Students who refuse treatment or rehabilitation procedures may also be temporarily separated from school “until he/she is found to be stable.”

The development follows increasing concerns from stakeholders in the education and health sectors over the growing rate of drug abuse among adolescents and its impact on academic performance, discipline, mental health and safety in schools.