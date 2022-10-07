23.1 C
Abuja

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark Maolud Nabiyy

Mustapha Usman
Rauf Aregbesola
THE Federal Government has declared Monday, 10 October 2022 as public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Mawlid Celebration in commemoration of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

Aregbesola, in a statement signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Shuaib Belgore, on Thursday, October 6, admonished Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and perseverance.

He also congratulated all Muslims both at home and in the Diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion on behalf of the Federal Government.

Aregbesola enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to refrain from violence, lawlessness and other acts of criminality. “As the indisputable leader of our race, we must demonstrate responsible leadership in Africa,” the minister stated.

He stressed that Nigerians should join hands with the President Muhammadu Buhari led-Administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable nation that all citizens would be proud of.

The minister further urged Nigerians to be security conscious, asking them to report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest security agency and through the N-Alert application on Android and IOS, saying, “when you see something, do N-Alert, as this would elicit a prompt response from security agents”.

He, however, wished all Muslims a happy celebration and Nigerians a happy holiday

Mustapha Usman
Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

