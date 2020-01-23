FG finally concedes to govs’ demand, says Amotekun must align with community policing strategy

Advertisement

AFTER so much back-and-forth on the South West Security Network code-named Amotekun, the Federal Government has finally reached a consensus on the security network.

But, it will operate in line with the Community Policing strategy of the government.

According to a verified Twitter handle of the Presidency, @NGRPresident, Thursday night, the Vice- President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo met with the South-West Governors where the resolution was made.

“Having regard to the need for all hands to be on deck in addressing the security concerns across the country, it was agreed that the structure of Amotekun should also align with the Community Policing strategy of the Federal Government,” the tweet stated.

It was further revealed that the concerned governors originally intended to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari but were directed to his vice.

Having regard to the need for all hands to be on deck in addressing the security concerns across the country, it was agreed that the structure of Amotekun should also align with the Community Policing strategy of the Federal Government. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) January 23, 2020

They, however, agreed to deploy necessary legal instruments across the states to back up the functionality of the security network.

“The meeting was at the instance of the Governors who had asked to see President Muhammadu Buhari over the controversy surrounding the Amotekun Initiative.

Advertisement

However, due to the President’s foreign engagement, he asked the Vice President to host the meeting.

“The meeting was very fruitful and unanimous resolutions were made on the way forward.

“It was also agreed that necessary legal instruments will be put in place by each of the States to give legal backing to the Amotekun initiative and address all issues concerning the regulation of the security structure.”

The new development had earlier raised dusts of confusion as Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice reportedly insisted on the illegality of the network.

“No amount of effort to hide the truth will work. People could be carried away by sentimental or emotional inclinations, but the truth remains apparently palpable.

“The bottom line is that the current Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria does not accommodate the formation of regional security architecture,” he allegedly stated via his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu.

The initiative is expected to complement efforts of the Nigerian Police in the South West region, in order to address the increasing cases of insecurity in the region.

Since its unveiling, the security initiative has been trailed with controversies between notable groups and individuals at both sides of the country.

It also followed repeated protests from various Yoruba groups in the six participating states until the lastest development.