35.8 C
Abuja

FG inaugurates committees for Ondo, Benin seaports

NewsNational News
Beloved John
Seaport in Nigeria
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Federal Ministry of Transportation has set up a committee for the proposed Benin and Ondo deep seaports.

The committee is responsible for providing guidance and direction on the ports projects.

It will also facilitate permits, clearance and approvals for the projects.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Dr Magdalene Ajani, conducted the inauguration.

According to her, the Federal Government decided to establish a steering committee for the seaports in line with the government’s plan to decongest the western Ports and develop the maritime sector.

She noted that the committee commences work immediately.

Members of the Steering Committee include the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, representatives of the Federal Ministries of Finance and Justice, National Inland Waterways, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, and Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, among others.

Author profile
Beloved John

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

National News

My expulsion from APC is fake news – Ita Enang

FORMER Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang,...
National News

PDP governorship candidate in Abia State is dead

ABIA State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Uche Ikonne, a professor, is dead. Ikonne's...
Media News

67 journalists killed globally in 2022 – CPJ

THE Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has said 67 journalists and media workers were...
Agriculture

FG eyes $500m revenue from cashew exports

THE Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Abubakar, has revealed that the Federal...
Conflict and Security

Many feared dead as explosion rocks Niger community

MANY residents, including vigilantes, are feared dead following multiple explosions that rocked the Galkogo...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
My expulsion from APC is fake news – Ita Enang

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.