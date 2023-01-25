FG inaugurates committees for Ondo, Benin seaports

THE Federal Ministry of Transportation has set up a committee for the proposed Benin and Ondo deep seaports.

The committee is responsible for providing guidance and direction on the ports projects.

It will also facilitate permits, clearance and approvals for the projects.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Dr Magdalene Ajani, conducted the inauguration.

According to her, the Federal Government decided to establish a steering committee for the seaports in line with the government’s plan to decongest the western Ports and develop the maritime sector.

She noted that the committee commences work immediately.

Members of the Steering Committee include the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, representatives of the Federal Ministries of Finance and Justice, National Inland Waterways, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, and Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, among others.