FG increases hazard allowance for NAFDAC, NCDC, others

THE Federal Government has approved the upward review of hazard allowance for non-hospital-based health professionals in the country.

The hazard allowance for health professionals on the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) from grade level one to five was also reviewed upward from N5,000 to N10,000.

Hazard allowance, according to the United Nations, is a form of compensation granted to staff members who have been requested to remain and report for work in duty stations where very hazardous conditions, such as war or active hostilities, prevailed and where the evacuation of families and non-essential staff had taken place.

The non-hospital-based health professionals who are entitled to hazard allowance include relevant staff of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) and National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), according to a Punch report.

The new increment was contained in a circular dated July 26, 2023, and signed by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta.

The circular which was titled, ‘Review of hazard allowance for non-hospital-based agencies on the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure and the Consolidated Health Salary Structure’, noted that approval took effect from June 1, 2023.

The circular read in part, “Further to our circular No. SWC/S/04/S.218/II/405 dated December 22, 2021, the Federal Government has approved the upward review of hazard allowance applicable to non-hospital based health professionals in the federal public service.”

    Similarly, the health professionals on CONHESS from grade level six to 15 will henceforth get N18,000 instead of N10,000 as allowance.

    The allowance for health workers from grade level one to 10 on the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure was reviewed upward from N10,000 to N18,000.

    The ICIR earlier on July 28 reported that the Federal Government approved the payment of N25,000 peculiar allowance for medical and dental doctors in hospitals, medical centres and clinics in the federal public service.

    This was according to a circular dated July 26, 2023, titled, ‘Accoutrement allowance for medical and dental doctors in hospitals, medical centres, and clinics in federal MDAs’.

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

