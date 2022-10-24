32.1 C
Abuja

FG, IOM evacuate 137 stranded Nigerians from Libya

NewsNational News
Ijeoma OPARA
IOM
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE International Organisation for Migration (IOM), in collaboration with the Nigerian Mission in Tripoli, has evacuated 137 Nigerians stranded in Libya.

A statement by the Nigerian Mission to Libya disclosed that the returnees, including 76 men, 52 women and nine children, were expected at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday evening.

The statement said the evacuation was part of efforts to ensure the safety of Nigerian citizens abroad.

Most of the returnees were victims of human trafficking, according to the statement.

“This is part of efforts to assist Nigerians in difficult circumstances to return home and reunite with their families.

“As a result of Libya’s strategic location on the Mediterranean coast, it has continued to be a transit point and destination for human trafficking.

“While measures are in place to fight the criminal gangs that indulge in the illicit trade in human beings, rescue efforts and the repatriation exercise will be ongoing as part of the Mission’s consular responsibilities to Nigerian citizens,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

The statement further disclosed that almost 3,000 Nigerians have been evacuated from Libya since January, adding that arrangements have been made with government agencies for rehabilitation and reintegration of returnees.

On Sunday, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) also received 542 stranded Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Human Rights

Nnamdi Kanu: Appeal court reserves judgment in FG’s stay of execution suit

THE Court of Appeal has reserved judgment in the suit filed by the Federal...
Health and Environment

Floods: Nigeria records spike in snakebite cases – Survey

THERE is a spike in cases of snakebite across Nigeria as humans and reptiles...
World News

Rishi Sunak wins race to become UK’s next Prime Minister

IN his second attempt at the position, Rishi Sunak has won the race to...
Diaspora News

Outrage as FG justifies sentencing of Nigerian in UAE

FORMER Senator representing Kaduna Central and President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria,...
Impact

Oyo reacts to ICIR’s report on poor healthcare delivery in the state

THE Oyo State Government has reacted to an International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNnamdi Kanu: Appeal court reserves judgment in FG’s stay of execution suit

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.